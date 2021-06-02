A Gilbert naturopathic physician devoted two days earlier this month to give free body contouring treatments to first responders.
Dr. J.D. McCoy was among a number of doctors nationwide who partnered with BTL Aesthetics to provide complementary Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO treatments to first responders and healthcare workers.
He said he treated 10 first responders with the non-invasive body contouring treatments in hopes of giving back to and reinvigorating those who stood on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“The last year has been a huge physical and emotional toll on frontline workers,” McCoy said. “When you’re in an environment where you’re giving and giving it’s exhausting. I want them to actually receive something complementary in return as an acknowledgement of their hard work and contribution to the community.”
Emsculpt therapy launched in 2018 and was the first and only treatment to use HIFEM technology to build muscle and sculpt the body within a 30-minute session.
Last year, Emsculpt NEO expanded Emsculpt’s capabilities by delivering heat and magnetic energy for more fat reduction and muscle growth in hard to target areas like the abdominals and buttocks.
Clinical studies have shown that, on average, patients experience a 30 percent fat reduction and 25 percent increase in muscle mass, according to BTL Aesthetics. Emsculpt Neo users achieve the equivalent of 12-16 weeks of high intensity interval training (HIIT) in just four sessions.
McCoy has been practicing aesthetic medicine since 2003 and says that he improves internal health and enhances external appearance to help his patients look and feel good.
“Whether it’s building confidence or even just making someone feel more like the version of themselves that they want to see in the mirror, my hope is that this treatment matches with the vision and purpose of Contour Medical, which is to change people’s lives from the inside out,” McCoy said.
The grueling year for nurses, doctors, and first responder staff has taken a toll on their bodies, McCoy said. The Emsculpt NEO treatments will build and strengthen their muscle while reducing fat, which will allow them to return to the front lines feeling rejuvenated.
“My hope is that they see not just a cosmetic benefit, but also a physical benefit because the treatment improves the core function and strength of your muscles, which are incredibly important when you’re standing and working all day,” McCoy said.
Information: contourmedical.com.