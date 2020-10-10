For 20 years, Natalie Germaine would lace up her sneakers and run 6-8 miles a day until one morning, she realized she couldn’t do it anymore.
“It’s hard on my joints,” the Gilbert mom recalled telling herself. “I’m bored with it. I hit a wall.”
Today, Germaine finds her runner’s high in dance-based cardio classes as the owner of AKT, which recently opened its doors at San Tan Village Parkway, near Williams Field Road, in Gilbert.
It’s the first and, so far, only AKT franchise in Arizona, where members are promised a full-body workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning.
The fitness studio offers four signature classes – Dance, Bands, Tone and Circuit – that together burn calories, strengthen and develop muscle definition.
Dance alternates between choreographed dance sections and short-strength intervals while in the Bands class, members perform sports-based exercises with the use of a plyometric box. The Tone class pairs full-body strength with isometric movements and in the Circuit class a full-body workout using weights is offered.
Each class is an hour long, with new original programming created every three weeks.
“To optimism your workout we advise you take each class each week,” said Germaine. “I take one to two classes a day and have taken three on occasions. The classes are fun and I enjoy being with the members.”
The studio’s concept was the brainchild of fitness guru Anna Kaiser, who is a personal trainer of celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Shakira and Alicia Keys. Kaiser began her company in 2013 and five years later offered franchises with reportedly over 60 locations sold across the country.
Germaine, a 15-year Gilbert resident, learned about the workout through a seven-day trial on Kaiser’s streaming program called AKT On Demand.
After the try-out, she sent a direct message to Kaiser on social media, praising the “amazing concept” and telling her she needed to franchise her program.
“She never responded and about nine months later she announced she was franchising,” Germaine said. “I saw the light, I had the vision but she probably had it before I did.”
After Kaiser’s announcement, Germaine said she emailed to indicate her interest in the franchise.
But by the time the company contacted her back, it was not a good time because it was the start of football season, Germaine recalled.
Her husband, Joe Germaine, a former NFL quarterback who received a Super Bowl ring with the Rams, is head football coach at Queen Creek High School and both are co-general managers for a Southeast Valley football club named the Buckeyes.
It wasn’t until January 2019 when Germaine’s interest piqued again after catching Ripa on her morning talk show featuring Kaiser demonstrating one of her classes.
“I said, ‘I got to get back into it,’” she recalled. “I called them after the show aired and put my name down.”
She was flown out to California to explore the concept more and then paid a visit to New York to one of Kaiser’s studios. In March 2019, she inked a deal for a franchise location.
This is Germaine’s first business venture but she said she’s always had her foot in some aspect of business.
She worked as a pharmaceutical rep for Pfizel after she graduated from college and later part time for a financial advisor while raising her children, 5, 8, 12 and 15.
What typically should have taken three months from the signing of the franchise agreement to opening up for business instead ran much longer for Germaine.
“I didn’t have a history of starting a business,” she said. “At the time no one wanted to lend money.”
When she finally found the financial backing in October 2019, the ball got rolling and construction of her studio was completed this past January.
But before she was ready to open, COVID-19 hit and the mandated shutdowns followed.
Looking back, Germaine said she is lucky with the delayed opening because if she had been up and running last year and then had to deal with the forced closures, she doesn’t know if her studio would have survived.
But with gyms given benchmarks for reopening by Gov. Doug Ducey in August, Germaine finds her studio is doing well.
“Everybody is ready to get back and ready to get their pre-COVID body back,” she said. “I’m grateful for the timing.”
Although studio members are from all backgrounds, the majority are women 35-65 years old, Germaine said.
“I love our clientele,” she added. “It’s just a super group of women.”
During the pandemic, the studio has safety precautions in place such as limited class sizes, deep-cleaning protocols between each class and contactless check-in.
The studio offers monthly memberships for unlimited classes and drop-in classes. Right now, the studio is offering a 20-percent discount on its monthly membership.
“People are still trying to recover economically,” Germaine said. “A lot can’t afford $189 right now. So I’m running the promotion for as long as I can. I would rather have more people in the gym as they recover and get back in shape and taking care of their physical health than make more money.”
Germaine said she has a license to build a second franchise location somewhere in the Valley sometime in the future.
“My body is stronger, has more muscle and more muscle tone,” Germaine said. “I carry myself better and my knees don’t hurt. I never thought I would find something that would replace running. I don’t miss it at all. When I see people running, I say ‘I feel bad for you because you could be dancing.’”
Information: 2484 S Santan Village Pkwy.; Current promotion: monthly membership for unlimited classes at $152. 480-878-2877 or aktgilbert@theakt.com.