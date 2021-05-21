Gilbert mother and business owner Ebony McKinley keeps on trucking in partnership with Amazon, juggling business leadership with raising her four children.
McKinley owns and operates Seven Strong Trucking, which she started in 2015.
McKinley said she named the company after her own seven-strong family, which includes herself, her husband and coworker Alvin McKinley, their four kids and the family dog.
“We consider all of our employees an extension of our family,” she added.
“We try to create a caring culture,” with an open-door policy and an accommodating and flexible attitude, McKinley said.
One employee, Evan Davis, confirmed McKinley’s leadership, explaining, “there’s a wonderful understanding from management that we’re all human.”
McKinley is “incredible with understanding that family comes first and has made a brilliant effort to keep everyone happy,” Davis said.
Another employee, Bree Davis, also praised the “family feel” at Seven Strong Trucking.
“Each month there’s a contest or incentive program to keep drivers having fun and motivated,” she said.
Seven Strong Trucking partnered with Amazon in 2019 and the business has grown from six employees to almost 50, McKinley said.
She praised Amazon’s leadership principles, customer-centric attitude and fast delivery times, calling it “a phenomenal organization to work closely with.”
“If you have any questions or you need any support in any area, they’re always willing to listen, they’re always willing to make themselves available,” McKinley said.
McKinley explained that when owning a trucking company, “every day is different,” and joked “it goes from birds chirping to fires blazing in a matter of seconds.”
McKinley said despite the chaotic nature of the job, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
She added that after years of experience, “I know how to manage the chaos a little bit differently, a little bit better.”
Other team members cover different aspects of the company, McKinley said, but “I’m still very much involved in all the day-to-day” for everything from human resources to dispatch to payroll.
McKinley said she also provides unofficial “trucking therapy,” because she’s ready to answer calls when drivers “just need to get something off their chest.”
She said she focuses on the “day-to-day, people facing operations,” of the company, while her husband is “more behind the scenes,” helping with things like fleet maintenance.
“He’s just a support to me, because really, this is like my baby, and something I’m just loving on and growing,” McKinley said.
McKinley’s husband also started a delivery service provider partner company, SS Legacy Logistics, which delivers on a smaller scale than Seven Strong Trucking, McKinley said.
McKinley said the idea for SS Legacy Logistics came when her workers asked whether they offer positions that do not require a commercial driver’s license, which are required to drive larger trucks.
According to McKinley, her drivers’ questions “kind of sparked this passion in us to want to be able to offer opportunities in all aspects of transportation,” which led to the birth of SS Legacy Logistics.
The farthest Seven Strong Trucking currently delivers is Tucson, but “we’re always thinking about expansion,” McKinley said.
According to McKinley, many drivers appreciate the shorter delivery distance because “they love being home every night,”
Conversely, some newer drivers are “looking forward to going coast-to-coast,” and driving for longer stretches of time, McKinley said.
McKinley said she is looking into “getting more accounts or dedicated lanes to send the drivers over the road,” in the next few months.
McKinley has “worked in corporate America ever since I graduated from UC Berkeley,” exploring various industries from telecommunications to oil and gas, she said.
Wherever she worked, McKinley said, “it was all sales and marketing, managing large and small accounts, doing some traveling.”
“So, in a sense, I was managing a small business, it just wasn’t for my own family,” McKinley said.
Even before her husband reached the end of his career as a NFL player, McKinley said they talked about “what our next steps would look like and what industry we wanted to continue to grow and build our legacy.”
McKinley’s and her husband’s fathers were both in the transportation industry, so it was already in their minds before they “started putting it into action” when her husband’s NFL career was nearing an end.
McKinley said being a mother and business owner is “not always glamorous, not always easy,” but “it’s so incredibly rewarding that I would not want to do anything different.”
Running the business has allowed McKinley’s children to “see what it’s like to grow,” McKinley said.
She explained that “they were there when we had our first truck,” and now they get to see an entire fleet.
“We encourage them to work hard, so I’m trying to lead by example,” she added, “and it’s nice for them to be able to see that happen through the business.”