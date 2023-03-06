When Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery was built in November 2019, the goal was to create an environment that empowered the community to celebrate life in their own unique way.
“We focused more on the experiences we wanted to facilitate than anything else and to have moments that helped people begin the healing process,” said Bryce Bunker, president of Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home, a fourth-generation family-owned business.
“Those who visit the cemetery will sense right away that it is different than a traditional cemetery, yet maintains all of the dignity and respect you would expect of such a meaningful place.”
Bunker said each feature of the park was carefully designed to facilitate families gathering and spending time together.
For example, the park features custom chalk walls that are filled with meaningful messages people have written to their departed loved ones, and a beautiful water feature offers soothing sounds to help create a peaceful environment.
“Also, our park is set back from the street and is protected by a berm to remove the noise and distraction of busy life, and our 24-hour access and lighting allow people to enjoy the peace and comfort of the park at whatever time is right for them,” Bunker said.
Bunker, a fourth generation funeral director, worked previously in both medical research and technology start-ups before rejoining the family business.
“I think these unique experiences have allowed me to bring a new perspective to how we can meet the needs of families at their most difficult time,” he said.
Although he realizes that it can be challenging for people to pre-plan their own funeral and cemetery arrangements, Bunker said it is an important step to take.
“I can certainly understand the trepidation of making those arrangements. It’s not the most exciting thing to think about,” he said.
“However, it’s the reality each of us face and I always encourage people to make those decisions when they are of a sound mind and the influences of grief and emotion aren’t impacting their decisions, Bunker added, noting:
“Families who take the time to plan ahead provide those after them with clarity and direction that removes stress and allows them to focus on the things that help them begin to heal.”
Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home is located at 2100 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert. Information: 480-935-5858 or gilbertmemorialpark.com.