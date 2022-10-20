After three years as an Army military police officer and 30 years as a SWAT team member, Steve Branch moved to Arizona hoping to avoid a large gun culture.
When the Gilbert resident arrived, he was shocked by what he saw and so he decided to start teaching people about the safety of firearms with a business called Mindset Survival.
“I started looking around and I saw everyone was carrying guns,” Branch recalled of his first few months in Arizona.
“I started asking them what kind of education and training they had that allowed them to do that,” he said.
When they typically responded “none, we don’t need it,” Branch said, “I knew that was a big problem.”
“As much as I believe in the right to carry a firearm, I believe there needs to be mandatory education,” he explained.
Those people Branch talked to are legally correct. Arizonans 21 and older are allowed to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, background check, or a training class, according to Arizona Concealed Carry.
But the necessity of education is what Branch is pushing for.
He and his wife Pam Branch created Mindset Survival to educate people on safety and threats whether they use firearms or not.
They offer classes on how to survive an active shooter, situational awareness, unarmed self-defense, less lethal weapon self-defense, introduction to firearms, conceal and carry classes, and advanced firearm tactics.
Valley nurse Niko Ferguson – who offers concierge services that require her to travel to clients’ homes– has taken classes from Mindset Survival and carries one of the company’s tasers to help her feel safer when she travels alone to different environments.
“I never know what I’m walking into and I believe I’m responsible for my own protection. I turn on the news and see there are shootings and awful things happening all the time so I want to be smart about my safety,” Ferguson said.
Branch has years of experience teaching soldiers in Afghanistan how to become cops. He also has taught in different police departments as well as in schools as a resource officer.
But he was unsure at the start of his business venture what information he should teach.
“We spent a lot of time throwing things against the wall to see what would work and we ended up with situational awareness,” Branch said.
He explained he teaches “that before you can deal with a problem, you have to recognize that there is a threat. This is the cornerstone of most of our training.”
The Branches make it known that firearm education is not a simple and quick class that you can take once and say firearm owners should practice consistently to be responsible.
“We have so many clients that say ‘oh I took training years ago’ but that’s not enough. It is not one and done, Steve always says it’s a perishable skill and you have to train and think about it all the time,” Pam Branch said.
The CDC reported Arizona is ranked #12 in the country for firearm deaths, and the Arizona Child Fatality Review Program’s annual report shared that 73% of firearm injury deaths occurred in children ages 15 to 17.
The Child Fatality Review report also notes that 100% of firearm injury deaths were proven to be preventable.
That is one of the biggest reasons why Mindset Survival is working to educate the public.
“We teach active shooter classes for free to give back to the community. We try to do it twice a month at different locations and invite the public. I talk about the history of active shootings and how to survive an active shooter,” Steve Branch said.
Pam Branch added that education in gun safety is critical.
“We can wish that it wasn’t the case and it wasn’t needed, and it makes me angry to hear about things that are happening,” she said. “But just because I’m angry does not mean it’s going to go away, so we have to be real about it.”
Mindset Survival has been operating for nearly two years now and the Branches hope to grow it into a national brand.
“We want to show people that it doesn’t matter where you live, your age, or even how you feel about guns, [our classes] are for everybody and we want to make it more accessible and normalized,” Steve said.
“We want self-defense and firearms to be normal, like going to your yoga class or exercising, it’s just something you do.”
The Branches travel around the Valley to their client’s houses, and to different nearby shooting ranges. They also teach the free active shooter classes at different locations each time.
For information: mindsetsurvival.com.