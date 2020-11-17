A Gilbert law firm has made the cut with U.S. News & World Report’s for its best lawyers edition.
Withey Morris PLC, a land use and real estate law firm, is its 2021 edition of Best Law Firms.
Firms receive recognition for “professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers,” according to the magazine.
“Withey Morris is relentless when it comes to delivering best-in-class service and solutions for our clients’ complex business and political projects,” said Adam Baugh, a Gilbert resident and partner.
For the past decade, Withey Morris earned recognition for its practice in land use and zoning law. It also has earned praise for its government relations and real estate work.
According to U.S. News-Best Lawyers, firms that received a tier designation “reflect the high level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients.”
Withey Morris represents commercial, residential, industrial, master-plan developers and landowners across the state.
It boasts that its mission is “to help build its clients’ visions by guiding them from the drawing board through city hall to project completion.”