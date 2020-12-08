This is a year that will live in infamy for Gilbert business owner Michael Gilliland, though his reason for thinking so poorly about 2020 is much different than that of other business owners.
Many businesses and the economy in general have taken a hit from COVID-19.
On the contrary, Gilliland’s Platinum Landscapes has only prospered. Platinum Landscapes is a commercial landscaping business, specializing maintenance, design and installation.
He was grateful earlier this year that his was considered an essential business by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order when the pandemic broke.
Inspired by a book titled “The Pumpkin Plan,” Gilliland used COVID-19 as an opportunity to restructure his business.
The book discusses what clientele businesses should and shouldn’t invest their time into.
So, Gilliland and his wife made some hard choices in hopes of strengthening their company.
“We basically cut our company in half,” Gilliland stated.
But a majority of the employees have family in Mexico or are from Mexico.
So, during this time, those employees have been going back and forth between Mexico and Arizona to be with family.
Hence, there has been “a lot of turnover with employees,” said Gilliland, whose company will be 6 years old next month.
Now, Platinum Landscapes has fewer than 50 employees.
Gilliland said that made it difficult for Platinum Landscapes, though he is confident business is on the upswing. He is thankful for the decisions he made and the progress he has seen in retrospect.
Gilliland and his wife started the company out of necessity, as they used to work for his wife’s dad and were later forced to start their own company with only $200 in the bank.
Now, Gilliland said his life and career have done a full 180 as he and his wife are now the proud owners of a successful small business.
Gilliland noted how he is now able to give back to his community, supporting ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo and other charitable events.
“We try to pay it forward as much as we can to everyone in our community,” Gilliland said.