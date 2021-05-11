While there are many sporting facilities in Gilbert, Strong Youth Fitness has a different mission that aligns with those looking to become strong athletes.
With locations at 2401 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert and 610 N. Alma School Road in Chandler, Strong wants to bring the tools needed to young athletes who are hoping to grow their game.
Strong delves into the vast arena of sports technique; form and coordination, speed and agility, power and explosiveness and strength and conditioning.
These core areas of athlete development help to polish proper form and mechanics while touching on general fitness in order to build longevity across all sports.
Dynamic coaches and unique programs in group fitness, weight training, personal training that enables kids to develop targeted skills and weekend bootcamps to build strength and motivation through peer inspiration mean there is something for each child at Strong.
“Strong Youth Fitness specializes in athlete performance enhancement and general fitness for youth and teens,” said owner and head coach Amy Jones.
“We focus on speed and agility, which is important for sports like football and soccer and power which is important in basketball and volleyball.,” she said. “We also offer training in better coordination and much more,”
Jones explained that data shows 50 percent of kids participate in organized sports and 70 percent of athletes stop playing sports by age 13. Her goal is to help schools, sports programs and coaches by building a solid foundation.
“If we teach athletes the proper way to move, function and prevent injury then they will enjoy participating longer while staying healthy,” she explained.
“With the significant amount of growth across the East Valley along with the average household age and size, there are a large number of parents and kids looking to stay active and who are passionate about sports. We embrace that passion and energy and want to help maintain it.”
Strong incorporates an innovated and simple way to choose the right program for each athlete and book classes/sessions with the touch of a button. Parents can download the Strong Youth Fitness app on the Apple App store or Android, register an athlete into one of the simple cost programs and begin booking sessions immediately. Sessions last for 45 minutes.
“We start with a 5-10 minute dynamic warm-up to get athletes warm and moving, we then go into our main focus for the day’s workout and then end the session with a cool down period,” Jones said.
Strong is also enthusiastic about their recent partnership with Gilbert Public School District to offer after-school programs as well as camps over school breaks this spring.
Information: strongyouthfitness.com or 602-621-6675.