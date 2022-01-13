Nowadays, it’s rare to receive handwritten letters, though nothing can replace the personal touch of putting pen to paper.
Opening a generic text or email just doesn’t feel as special. But who has time to write letters?
Enter Simply Noted to the rescue.
The Gilbert company generates handwritten hand-written cards quickly and affordably using custom-built robots.
“Our custom holiday cards are personalized, meaning your card recipient will feel special and valued that you are thinking of them during such a stressful season,” said Rick Elmore, founder and CEO of Simply Noted. “We make it easy to send thousands of notes with the effort it takes to send just one.”
Simply Noted utilizes automation tools, software and robotic technology to make the process of writing cards more efficient, Elmore said.
Instead of spending hours cramping your hand struggling to write hundreds of cards yourself, a robot will hold a pen and manually write individual letters to produce genuine pen-written notes that appear to be authentically handwritten.
“It is real ink, indents and impressions because it’s not laser-printed,” Elmore said. “You can even select the handwriting style or font, or you can create your own custom font that looks like your handwriting.”
After customers select a style and type their message, Simply Noted’s robots do the rest, Elmore said.
Elmore was inspired to launch Simply Noted while pursuing his master’s degree in business administration at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management.
A former NFL linebacker who played for several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Elmore said his marketing professor had mentioned the 99% open rate of handwritten mail compared to other forms of digital and printed marketing, which inspired him to found his company on the idea of adding a personal touch to business communications.
“It is our mission to help businesses make lasting impactful impressions with those that matter most,” he said. “We’ve grown to serve a variety of businesses, big and small across nearly every industry. Our notes work to bring in new prospects and returning customers. When clients send out a note through us, they’re showing customers a level of effort and care that they don’t often see from other companies.”
For the 2021 holiday season, Simply Noted was on track to send more than 250,000 custom handwritten cards to recipients all over the country, which more than doubled their previous holiday numbers. The company even celebrated sending its one-millionth note since its founding in 2018.
He told billionsuccess.com that in his first business campaign, he said an 18,000% return on his initial investment – mainly because he used his own company’s services.
“Handwritten notes work to build relationships at the critical point of starting a business,” he explained.
And the recipients didn’t mind knowing a robot produced the letter.
“We’ve used our handwritten notes to grow our business,” he said. “We practice what we preach because we know it works. I would send out cards to potential prospects with the message ‘P.S. This was written by a machine’ and would get responses all the time about how the product blew them away.”
Elmore anticipates even more cards being delivered next year.
“Every year since our founding, our business has had continued growth because we’re helping people reach their audience and amplify their messaging,” he said. “Especially because of the isolation and stress from the pandemic, people want to feel personal and connected with others. There is something special in receiving a handwritten note that a text, email, or social media post can’t convey.”
While Simply Noted is most popular during the holiday season, its services can be scaled up and automated for businesses that want to show appreciation all year long whether it be for birthdays, graduations and more.
“We’re ready to help share gratitude or congratulations no matter the occasion,” Elmore said.
And he said he’s constantly working to improve his company’s services, telling billionsuccess.com: “My business is based in technology but I started with zero experience in technology or engineering, which as you can imagine, was definitely an obstacle to overcome. But I overcame it by being willing to ask questions, no matter how simple or difficult, and being invested in learning from others around me.
“Since then, I’ve learned a lot and we’ve been constantly improving our technology to better serve our clients.”
Information:simplynoted.com.