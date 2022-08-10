Diana J. Rieger has been on a quest for beautiful skin for herself and others since childhood.
A Gilbert resident for more than a decade and Arizona resident since age 9, Rieger suffered and sought treatment for a variety of skin issues as life unfolded and became a licensed cosmetologist and esthetician to help others on their healthy skin journeys.
“I decided I needed to get educated to first fix my damage and then do my best to help others get the treatment they need, not necessarily the latest thing they see on Instagram,” Rieger said.
She has owned Love Skin Holistic Med Spa in Tempe since 2015.
“Love Skin specializes in integrative, alternative treatments, holistic wellness, and clean, effective options to treat the client inside and out,” Rieger explained.
“In addition to skincare and aesthetics, we offer food sensitivity testing, nutritional supplements, and energy-based treatment options to avoid drugs and surgery.”
More recently, Rieger launched her own skincare line called Love Skin Botanicals.
“I decided to create my own skincare line after suffering from cystic acne, along with a bunch of other problems,” she said.
“It took me years and a lot of practice to create Love Skin Botanicals,” she explained of a line comprising plant-activated, medically advanced, natural, and organic products.
“The ingredients are vegan, exclude petroleum products and artificial fragrances and are clinically tested by humans,” Rieger said.
“Some of the surprising ingredients I work with include grape extract, wild mushroom, kiwi root, wild uncultivated shea butter, walnut powder, volcanic mud, and many others.”
The line of skincare products is featured exclusively at Love Skin Holistic Med Spa, but products are also available to purchase online.
With her Tempe-based spa growing in popularity, Rieger has plans for growth.
“I am seeing more and more people coming from Gilbert to my spa, so I am planning to open a second location in Gilbert in the next year,” she shared.
Rieger said her main goal “is to educate my clients about what is actually happening to their skin based on their lifestyle and said her spa’s personalized treatment plans uses “cutting edge, alternative, energy-based skin care and holistic wellness options for people who want cleaner, more natural products, and services.”
Through both her med spa and product line, Rieger hopes to give East Valley clients the best skincare experience possible.
“I started Love Skin Holistic Med Spa after having a bad experience at another facility while getting treatments for sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and acne scarring. They didn’t prepare me for the treatment, and I was unhappy with the result,” Rieger said.
“For our clients, we promote looking like the best version of you at your current time in life.”
A believer in giving back to the community, Rieger said Love Skin Holistic Med Spa is a member of Local First AZ and regularly donates to the UMOM New Day Center.
The spa also donates every spring to the Mesa Hohokam organization and sponsor youth football and cheer programs in Chandler and Gilbert.
To learn more about the Love Skin Botanicals skincare line of products, visit loveskinbotanicals.com.
To learn more about Love Skin Holistic Med Spa, located at 2034 E. Southern Ave., Tempe, visit loveskinmedspa.com.