Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales are pretty slick when it comes to keeping pests like scorpions out of homes.
So much so that the Gilbert duo landed a deal on “Shark Tank,” a TV show where investors or “sharks” fund proposals pitched to them by budding entrepreneurs. The business partners’ winning proposal is a pest repellant treatment called Slick Barrier.
“It’s validation,” Tony Gonzales said. “All the hard work over the years, and we know it should be on every house.”
Slick Barrier acts as a liquid glass. After it’s coated around the base of a house and dries, rodents and insects can’t climb up. The water-based product is applied like paint and is pesticide-free.
The segment featuring the two men, who are not related but are childhood friends, aired Jan. 27.
“Worldwide there are home intruders breaking into our homes right now,” Tony Gonzales told investors. “We’re talking about spiders, cockroaches, scorpions, bedbugs, ants and even rodents. But these nasty creepy crawlers don’t stand a chance with our product.”
The two asked investor Kevin O’Leary to step on top of two bricks coated with Slick Barrier in a Plexiglas box filled with cockroaches. O’Leary was impressed that the roaches were not going up the sides.
The Gonzaleses even backed up their patented invention with test data from Texas A&M and New Mexico State University.
“When you place the barrier to the base of your house, it dries hard, smooth and slick,” Tony said.
Aaron described Slick Barrier as “the future of pest control.”
“The big problem with pest control is there’s no innovation,” he said. “It’s just spray, spray, spray.”
He concluded by asking for $500,000 in return for a 10% share of the business.
In the first year of earnings in 2020, the two rang up $180,000 for service calls or applying their products on homes, according to Tony.
On average it takes 2 to 2.5 gallons of Slick Barrier to do a house at a cost of $1,400 per call.
In 2021, the total revenue was $650,000 – $450,000 for service calls and $200,000 in sales of the product to pest control companies, Aaron said, adding that in 2022, they focused strictly on selling and just last month alone sold about $50,000 worth of product.
It cost $30 per gallon to have the product produced, which is then sold to pest control companies for $100 a gallon.
“Right now, the vision in the future is to go consumer,” Tony Gonzales said. “But we’ll still continue to push it to the pest-control side.”
However, one by one, the first four judges gave reasons why they were out.
Shark Robert Herjavec held some doubt on the product’s effectiveness, as did Shark Daymond John.
“When you live in the Northeast, when it gets cold those pests and those critters are coming into the house,” John said. “They are going to find a way in there and from where I’m from in New York, when I get locked out of my house I’ll call a rat to get me into the house.”
The final shark, Lori Greiner, pitched a counter deal.
“I’m going to take a flyer on you,” she said. “I think you are in desperate need of a shark. I’ll give you the $500,000. I want 15%. And I’m going to give you $100,000 up front and the rest as a loan because I really see this as dicey.
“But I think that people would want to spray their homes with it and at least give it a go. Even if it cuts down on the amount that gets in, it’s better to have one scorpion than 500.”
Greiner said that the term of the loan was for two years at the standard rate. She added that she could see Slick Barrier as a “great consumer product” and that she could help them with the licensing.
The infusion of cash now enables the two men to massively accelerate their business growth.
The two have been working on Slick Barrier for the last five years. The product was initially called Aversion and later rebranded.
The third partner is Christian Bacca, who gave up his dream of becoming a firefighter to help launch the product and the company. He did not appear on the TV show.
Aaron, whose career is in corporate sales, said he began looking for a solution after his house became infested with Arizona bark scorpions, one of the most venomous in North America.
After he ended up getting stung and had a horrible experience, his wife pushed to sell the house.
“They don’t come in through pipes, a common misconception but scorpions mainly enter the house from up the walls and through gaps,” he said. “And when they kept appearing in the sink and bathtub and they couldn’t get out. That’s when I got the idea – make a glass-like barrier around the house.”
Tony, a lawyer, said his 3-year-old was hospitalized after being stung.
“Our lives were put on hold for months… and none of it was guaranteed,” said Tony Gonzales.
He said it took months of research and testing to see if any product could provide that physical barrier. They turned to U.S. chemists and chemical companies to bring their idea to life.
The two talked about the anxiety and build-up to the show. They had tried to get on the show once before but didn’t make it through the selection process.
But after building up more steam for their product and further honing it, they felt it was time to try again.
And they said, any success they have had and will have comes from their family and friends.
They said when it comes down to it, any success they have and will have in the future comes down to family and friends.