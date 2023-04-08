Kirsten Holmstedt went on a three-month sabbatical from her business career at Intel and “got lost” in remodeling in her first home and through that rediscovered her passion.
Now, the Gilbert woman gives vent to that passion with Treasure in the Details, an interior design firm that offers a full range of services including design, 3D renderings, furniture sourcing, full scale renovations, new builds and furnishings for clients here in Arizona and beyond.
Over the last decade, Holmstedt built the business from smaller studio spaces until 2020, when she launched the online store that sells a variety of home décor pieces.
Eight months ago, she opened her design studio/shop at 1030 S Gilbert Road, Suite 102 in Gilbert to expand her services and offerings and now employs 10 women dedicated to helping busy people and families create beautiful living spaces.
Though her master’s degree in business and undergrad in supply chain management and marketing from Arizona State University gave her an understanding of the theoretical aspects of business, Holmstedt said she always had a passion for design since childhood.
“I really appreciated the sense of peace in my own home, and just feeling like, no matter where I was, the space that was surrounding me was a place that I could feel comfort,” Holmstedt said.
Primarily, Holmstedt said she offers her services to busy families and working professionals that appreciate a sense of order, calmness and inviting feel to their home and well-designed but who don’t necessarily have the time to manage and implement all the details.
“I think that’s where we come in as a professional design firm,” Holmstedt said. “It’s not just about making things look pretty. There’s a lot of project management and a lot of coordination.”
While picking out the elements, is important, Holmstedt said it’s qually important to be able to bring it all together and managing the process from start to finish – and help clients do it right the first time.
That ethic derives from Holmstedt’s greatest strength and something she wants customers to know from the start: seeing beauty in the details.
Treasure in the Details comes from her nickname “Treasure,” which Holmstedt’s father gave her as a child. She wanted the name of the business to resonate with what her firm provides to customers.
Her team includes lead designer Shelbie Plautz, who’s worked with Holmstedt for the past four years.
Though she originally studied to become a teacher, Plautz said she also had a passion for design.
Though she never had any intention to work with Holmstedt, Treasure’s Instagram account and a meeting over coffee convinced Plautz to join her team.
Plautz said she’s come to admire Holmstedt’s work ethic, and the other core values governing the business – including service excellence, teamwork, continuous improvement, efficiency and professionalism.
“She puts her heart and her soul into every single thing that she does, and her goal is always to make sure that it is done with 110%,” Plautz said.
Plautz said every member of the team has a creative mindset and that makes them passionate about design and home interiors.
“Our goal is to always continue our growth and knowledge within the design world,” Plautz said. “And always improving our styles and following the new trends, all while keeping a design timeless.”
As a recent client, Hawley Prince can attest to that after witnessing their work first-hand in her own home.
“When they finished my house, I walked in, and I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is my home,” Prince said. “But they just made it exactly how I wanted it.”
The married mother of one had just moved into her home a couple years prior but said it didn’t feel seamlessly put together.
After following the local design firm on Instagram, Prince said she viewed the design samples on their feed and reached out for more information.
After a brief online questionnaire, she said Holmstedt quickly responded and went to work, offering pointers about which direction to go but ultimately leaving the final decision to Prince.
With 3D renderings and a design mood board – a collage of images, materials, text, and other design elements that’s representative of the final design’s style – Prince said she got a feel for exactly what she wanted in her home.
“It’s pricey, but it’s worth every penny, because it just makes your home just so complete,” Prince said.
Prince said it’s “100%” worth conferring with Holmstedt. She’s called upon them to design her primary bedroom, living room and laundry room and to curate a bedroom design for her daughter’s room in a way that “made it so personal to her.”
“It’s awesome,” Prince said. “I wish I could have come back every year to update it.”