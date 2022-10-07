Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert isn’t typical in one critical aspect.
When owners Chef W and Chuck Depalma learned how much people with developmental disabilities struggled in the workforce, they felt something should be done.
So, they focused much of their hiring on developmentally disabled teens graduating from high school and struggling to enter the workforce.
In 2016, they opened Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert Town Square and now that they’ve moved to downtown Gilbert, they still serve up the same family-friendly fare but have kept their mission alive in a scaled-down version of their old digs.
“The mission that we have behind the restaurant itself made it worth trying to figure out any way possible to keep Not Your Typical Deli alive somehow,” Chef W said.
Forced to look at relocating by the pandemic’s impact, Chef W said increased interest in take-out orders inspired him to not only relocate his brick-and-mortar business but to also invest in a food truck.
“It pretty much saved us from the whole pandemic,” he said.
The truck enables them to cater sporting events, including baseball and softball tournaments, as well as operating concession stands at Old McQueen Park.
With costs going up but still wanting to keep a presence in town, Chef W also established a food stand behind The Farmhouse restaurant at 228 N. Gilbert Road, calling it a “scaled-down version” of their old 3,000-square-foot location.
Regardless, W said it still has some of their old favorites like their award-winning chocolate chip cookies. He also added some menu options, such as their classic sandwiches and is serving wine and beer.
Diners can eat at outdoor tables near the food stand.
But most of the Not Your Typical Deli staff still comprises developmentally challenged teens.
A 2013 University of Massachusetts survey of more than 1,000 parents/guardians of adult children with an intellectual disability estimated that the unemployment rate at the time for developmentally challenged teens was more than twice that of the rate among other teenagers.
In that sample, the study found “a troublingly low” employment rate for adults 21 to 64 with an intellectual disability. It was only half the employment rate for working-age adults with no disabilities.
In 2019, only about 19% of persons with a disability were employed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, compared to 66.3% for people without a disability.
In 2021, the unemployment rate of people with disabilities dropped to 10.1%, according to the bureau. That was still nearly twice the rate for people without a disability at 5.1% in the same year.
Chef W said he wants to bring an awareness of this issue and that he accomplishes that every day when customers find out the employee who served them has special needs.
“We’re trying to break the stigma of special needs in the workforce,” Chef W said. “It truly is a civil rights movement for people with developmental disabilities to be treated properly in the workforce.”
Depalma said he was most impressed by how much his own son Daniel, who has a developmental disability, gravitated to working with Chef W.
“I call him the pied piper because the kids just follow him around,” Depalma said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Chef W said he’s invested more than a decade working with Daniel, just as he does with all the special needs people he hires. Among other things, that includes going to therapy appointments when their parents couldn’t attend.
“We really invest into our employees, and they’re like family to us,” Chef W said.
The average age for his employees with special needs is around 23 and Depalma said that’s when these kids get out of school searching for something to do.
“We need to do something for kids that are aging out of high school because they’ve got nowhere to go,” Depalma said.
Their strategy works well: before they closed the old location, the business partners said they had 285 applications from teens with special needs.
Depalma said they can only hire so many special needs teens because they stay there for a long time.
Scott Bertoldo, 22, who has been with the deli for three years, Bertoldo, 22, has autism, obsessive compulsive disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and Tourette Syndrome.
Bertoldo said Chef W taught him everything he knew throughout the restaurant and now is working as a cook.
“I didn’t know anything walking in,” Bertoldo said. “He took me under his wing.”
That one-on-one training translates well at the front-of-the-house.
Like any restaurant, W said good food, good service and a good personality are a win.
That’s earned NYT Deli big accolades including Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Arizona by Delish.com, and Best Place To Get A Sandwich in Arizona by Travel + Leisure Magazine.
Bertoldo said Chef W shows a genuine interest in helping his employees.
“He takes the time to talk to us and figure out what we need,” Bertoldo said. “He does his best and we all know it.”
Bertoldo also plans to work at the deli for a long while.
“A lot of opportunities are opening up and I’m planning to stay here,” Bertoldo said.
Chef W said the new venue has opened doors for him as well to build upon his work with the developmentally disabled, though nothing he can officially confirm yet.
“We want to get our hands on a lot of different things and create a lot of different opportunities,” W said.
Information: nytdeli.com.