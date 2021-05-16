A local couple has become part of Kona Ice’s expansion in Arizona by launching their franchise in northeast Gilbert.
Shannon and Pete Calabria of Gilbert say their blend of tropical music and gourmet frozen treats offer a unique experience.
“The community’s first taste of our cool treats and colorful truck will keep them coming back for more,” said Shannon, who said her goal is having “our Kona truck capture the hearts, minds and taste buds of the neighborhoods we serve.”
The truck allows customers to fill their cups of freshly shaved ice with any of the 10 tastes on the truck’s Flavorwave, an interactive dispensing system enabling people to select from one or more flavors. There also is the option to try one or more of the additional 20-plus flavors and 500 different combinations available.
“Service is just part of who we are,” said Pete. “Kona allows us to serve the community in a fun and unique way, and we are excited to partner with local schools and help them succeed through fundraising.”
The Calabrias are continuing the franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations.
As they book events with these groups, the they’ve pledged to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each stop.
Nationwide, Kona Ice has donated more than $82 million to community-based organizations since 2007.
“Shannon and Pete share our commitment to giving back,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Kentucky-based Kona Ice. “They want to have a positive influence on the people in their community, whether it’s new text books, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have them on-board.”
Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise include stops throughout Northeast Gilbert at fairs, festivals, corporate events, neighborhood socials, church events and birthday parties.
To book them for an event: calabria@kona-ice.com or 833-879-5662.