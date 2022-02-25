It’s no secret that the pandemic posed nearly crushing hardship on local businesses while creating an opportunity for some.
It did both for Gilbert residents Steve and Dodie Bell.
Homing in on their 36th wedding anniversary, the Bells saw their 27-year-old brand management company, called TAG MEDIA & INK take a major hit during the pandemic and business shrink to a trickle.
“Not only did we have no business for a week straight, once it was clear that COVID was here for a while, we started to have clients cancel orders that were already in production,” Steve recalled. “It was a scary time… We waited a bit before cutting staff along with every expense we could think of to save money but we were drowning in red ink.”
They did more than survive the pandemic, however: they discovered a franchise opportunity they believe will appeal to people as the pandemic has made many become more health conscious.
Tomorrow, Feb. 21, the Bells will open Perspire Sauna Studio at 4865 Higley Road, Gilbert – a studio that boasts its red-light therapy and infrared technology “combine to detox the body, burn calories, improve sleep, ease pain and more.”
With plans to open five more saunas – including Chandler, Tempe and Ahwatukee – the Bells believe they’re on to a promising business.
Considering they had never been in a sauna before, they’re now pros at explaining its benefits.
When first introduced to the franchise about a year ago, Steve said, “We didn’t understand it and had never ‘saunaed’ before. We had to try the infrared sauna first to see if we liked it and felt we benefited from it. We tried it three more times and loved how we felt after each 40-minute session.
“Neither of us sleep well. We go to bed tired and wake up tired but after each sauna session we slept through the night and woke up refreshed and with energy for the day. Now our bodies crave the sauna. We feel like melting butter after each session yet refreshed.”
“Perspire Sauna Studio offers various health benefits through infrared sauna therapy, but in addition to that, we are also all about giving guests the best experience possible,” said Steve. “For every person that walks through the door, we will make sure that they are known, cared for and able to relax in an upscale, non-intimidating environment.”
That means, Dodie added, not only are patrons getting a chance to “boost their energy and immunity,” they’re getting “a completely private oasis where one can ease muscle pain, detox, improve skin conditions, release toxins or relax while watching an episode on Netflix or Hulu.”
There are nine private sauna rooms at Perspire with flat screen TVs and premium streaming channels. Sessions last 40 minutes and come with towels. And, Steve noted, “With Infrared heat, ... there is no stink or smell after your session.”
And he’s buoyed by the fact that medical professionals “want to refer their patients to us since our saunas and red-light therapy are medical grade.”
The parents of two children, the Bells will still be running their brand management business while their son Andrew, also of Gilbert, will manage the studio.
Perspire will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Currently, it is offering reduced-priced memberships at $119 a month for unlimited sessions and $49 a month for four sessions per month.
Information: 480-596-4555 or southgilbert@perspiresaunastudio.com.