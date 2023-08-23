A new Gilbert bakery is celebrating its grand opening in a sweet way.
Cookie Co. opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in Verde at Cooley Station development at 2490 S. Recker Road.
Owners Keri and Mike Priest –17-year residents of Gilbert – are offering a special gift to their first 100 customers and plan special promotions – including a buy-one-get-one free and a “free twisted soda happy hour” – throughout the day until its 9 p.m. closing time.
Twisted sodas are Coca-Cola fountain drinks featuring fresh fruit and added flavors such as lime and raspberry.
The Priests also will be giving a portion of their opening day proceeds to The Compassion Alliance, which supports first responders.
Cookie Co. is the brainchild of a Redlands, California, couple who opened a bakery in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.
Elise Thomas quickly gained a reputation as “The Cookie Lady” for the hundreds of dozens of cookies she baked in her kitchen until she and her husband were able to open a store. That in turn gave birth to a franchise with 20 locations nationwide and plans for 100 more over the next two years.
The Priests’ new Gilbert bakery is their second. They own another in Tempe and both their stores are the franchise’s only two so far in Arizona.
“As 16-year residents of Gilbert, we are thrilled to introduce our neighbors to a new gourmet cookie shop that offers mouthwatering fan favorites along with an exciting revolving menu of made from scratch cookies,” Keri Priest said, adding:
“But we don’t want to just make cookies, we want to help make family events easier and use our cookies to spread a little love and kindness in our community.”
Married 28 years and the parents of three children ranging in age from 17 to 22, the Priests are no strangers to franchise operations.
For eight years they’ve own Aqua-Tots Swim Schools and Keri said, “we were open to new opportunities and specifically were looking for another brand that we could grow with our daughter, Amanda, in the Phoenix Metro.
“She became excited about Cookie Co. so we bought as many chocolate chip cookies as we could find in the Gilbert area, drove to Redlands, where the original Cookie Co. location is located and did a taste test between the cookies we had purchased and a Cookie Co. chocolate chip cookie,” Keri recalled.
“And it was love at first bite.”
Mike primarily handles construction and finance and Keri handles marketing and operations oversight while Amanda “provides staff culture and customer service support.”
The Priests also have a minority operating partner who handles much of the day to day operations in the shops.
Mike is the president of ATD, which owns several out-of-state Aqua-Tots locations and the couple own two of its swim schools, in Ahwatukee and Kansas City, where Mike grew up.
The couple have their favorites when it comes to their products. Mike likes the lemon blueberry while Keri has trouble deciding her favorite between Nutter Butter and pumpkin chocolate chip.
Cookie Co.
2490 S. Recker Road, Gilbert.
480-590-0515