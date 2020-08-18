After six years of working as part of the breakfast chain “The Egg and I,” Gilbert couple Sean and Annette Anderson cut their ties with the franchise and started their own restaurant: The Nook.
The daytime eatery at Higley and Queen Creek roads underwent a rebranding process in September 2019 as the Andersons transitioned to running the restaurant independently.
“It was a mutual thing, very amicable,” said Annette. “[The franchise] actually helped us a lot. They let us keep the menu and gave us the format.”
Although their experience working as part of a franchise helped Sean and Annette navigate owning and operating their own restaurant, the Andersons weren’t always in the food industry.
Sean, a registered nurse, was injured after a patient fell on him, ending his nursing career.
Annette previously worked in sales but said she eventually got tired of working for other people.
“When we decided to work at a restaurant, we knew we didn’t want to work nights, “Annette said. “We started exploring breakfast places and that’s how we ended up at the Egg and I.”
After deciding to break away from the franchise, the Andersons had several tasks to get in order including developing a logo and brainstorming a name for their restaurant.
“We sat down with a notepad and started writing down ideas,” said Annette. “We wanted to convey something homey and make people feel like they’re coming into our house.”
They agreed that “The Nook” delivered that message.
Apart from establishing a welcoming feeling for their customers, the Andersons said it was also important they form a close-knit relationship with their employees.
“We have an amazing group of people who work for us,” said Annette, adding, “They give it their whole heart every day.”
Many of The Nook’s employees stayed with them throughout the rebranding process and a few have been there since the very beginning.
The couple said that because of their confidence in their management team and their employees, they are able to break away from the business for day trips or leisure travel – something that wasn’t possible when they first got started.
“When we first opened eight years ago, we spent 14 hours a day, seven days a week at the restaurant,” said Annette. “Things have since leveled out and we can take vacations now.”
Despite their desire to create a balance between work and their personal lives, the Andersons said they are still deeply devoted and involved with the day-to-day needs of the restaurant.
“We’re never 100 percent out of contact,” said Annette. “We live half a mile away and can be there in 5 and a half minutes if they need something.”
Sean typically helps run the front end while Annette said she will jump in wherever she’s needed, sometimes even cooking on the line and helping flip eggs.
When the restaurant closes for the day at 2 p.m., the Andersons said they continue working on the business at home – doing bookkeeping, managing social media accounts and working with food suppliers.
“It’s a never-ending job,” said Annette.
But the couple is just grateful to have the restaurant back up and running after closing its doors back in March due to COVID-19.
“We tried to do take-out delivery but breakfast just does not transport well,” said Annette. The Nook remained closed for nearly two months.
The Andersons reopened for business the day after Mother’s Day and implemented several safety measures, including spacing out tables, supplying hand sanitizer, requiring employees to wear masks, and operating at 50 percent capacity.
“We’re doing OK, but it’s only about half of the business we were doing last year,” Annette said, adding: “When something happens that’s out of our control it’s challenging, but my main goal is to make sure the 22 employees that we’re responsible for keep food on the table for their families.”
Regardless of the challenges Sean and Annette have faced in the recent months, they said it’s their customers and the surrounding community that make it all worth it.
The couple added that they enjoy sponsoring luncheons for teachers at neighboring schools and have participated in charity events hosted by Triology Golf Club and the Gilbert Historical Museum.
“We love Gilbert and we love the ability to give back to the community we live in,” said Annette.
Information: thenookaz.com.