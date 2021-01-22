After running a full-service restaurant in Chicago for 22 years, Sekia and Reggie Memishovski had their fill of cold weather and headed to the Valley of the Sun.
This month, the Gilbert couple is celebrating the second anniversary of their Chandler breakfast-lunch eatery, the Blackberry Café at 2090 N. Dobson Road and don’t regret the move one bit.
“Because we did work so hard in our Chicago restaurant 16 hour days, seven days a week, I was like, ‘ok, we’ll do it again but breakfast and lunch’ so we can have a little bit of quality time to enjoy the nice weather we have here,” said Sekia.
“We have a huge menu even though we’re just breakfast and lunch,” Memishovski said. “We serve pancakes, homemade crepes. Everybody raves about our crepes. They say they’re the best crepes they’ve ever had. Even customers who’ve said they’ve been to France and Paris, they say our crepes are the best.”
The many varieties include strawberry, fresh apple cinnamon, Nutella banana and berry special crepes topped with vanilla yogurt and granola crumbles.
As far as other popular breakfast items, many customers enjoy the omelettes.
“We’re one of the few restaurants that use extra-large eggs,” explained Sekia said. “So, when you order an omelette, that three-egg omelette is going to look more like a five-egg omelette. It’s going to be huge.”
The avocado, bacon and tomato omelette is a favorite among customers, she added.
Skillets, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, biscuits and gravy, salads, made from scratch soups are also on the menu.
For lunch, burgers are popular along with tuna salad.
“Everyone who has had a burger says, ‘It’s the best burger,’” Sekia said. “We use Angus beef, homemade tuna salad with homemade chips.”
She said portions are generous so customers can split.
The café also serves up a special blend of coffee made just for them.
The couple tries to source local, too.
“We only use the finest, quality ingredients,” said Sekia. “We do not cut corners on anything. We use fresh, organic vegetables. We try to accommodate everybody’s food allergies. We have a gluten-free menu. Everything is made to order so we can customize.”
And they cater to vegetarians and vegans.
As she puts it, since they’re locally owned, they’re able to put “more love into each dish.”
Reggie is the chef and both husband and wife are “here at 5 o’clock in the morning,” Sekia said. “My husband’s cutting, preparing, making the soups. We open up at 7. He’s a hardworking guy. He takes pride in what he does.”
After being open for a little over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“It has definitely been hard,” Sekia said. “We’re only at 50-percent capacity. We’re taking all of the necessary precautions such as sanitizing masks and following all of the guidelines.”
For customers uneasy about indoor dining, Blackberry Café has a pet-friendly, outdoor patio with tables spaced over 6 feet apart.
“It’s very important to support local family-owned businesses,” Sekia added. “They’re the ones who need the most support right now.
“There are a lot of businesses closing. It’s very sad because they’ve worked their whole entire life to get this business going and to shut the doors is just heartbreaking. So we all try to support one another. It’ll keep everybody afloat during this tough, trying time.”
She said about half their customers are regulars “who come in to support us because they care and we care about them.”
“In this little short time, we have regulars we know by their first name. We know their family. We treat them the way we want to be treated. There’s always a smiling face at the door to greet you. I’m always here because I want to ensure that everything goes the way I want it to. That everybody leaves satisfied.”
The Gilbert couple eventually would like to open another location.
“Basically, we’re just a local restaurant where people come in and enjoy great food, great service, in a family-friendly neighborhood atmosphere.”
Hours 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 7 days a week.
Information: blackberrycafeaz.com