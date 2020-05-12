Gilbert police officers and firefighters have a little extra layer of protection from COVID-19, thanks to a local cleaning company.
For years, SERVPRO owners Tom Curran and Jim Tax have built their business around general residential and commercial cleaning, Fire and water restoration, mold elimination and similar services.
But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve also added sanitization to that menu of services and wanted to deploy them to help protect two local agencies that protect the town.
So they first sanitized Gilbert Police and Fire facilities and last week did the same with more than 120 trucks and cars owned by the two departments.
SERVPRO worked out an arrangement with two Lowes stores to use their parking lots for the vehicle disinfecting, company spokeswoman Rosie Flores said.
“The Gilbert police and fire were so thankful and appreciated our services,” Flores said, adding that the Lowes regional manager came by to express his appreciation and donate hats to first responders and SERVPRO employees.
Flores said Curran and Tax also invited area hospitals to have doctors and nurses bring their vehicles for free disinfecting.
“We work closely with organizations throughout our region to keep a finger on the pulse of our communities we serve,” Flores explained. “Our team works to provide water to police and firefighters through the scorching summer months as a way to say thank you for their invaluable contribution to our communities.”
Flores said the company uses misting equipment to wet down rooms and vehicles with an EPA-approved disinfectant that has been proven effective in killing the corona virus.
Since SERVPRO added sanitizing to its services, she added, a number of businesses and private households have also signed up. As businesses slowly reopen, she said, SERVPRO also can arrange a visit to workplaces and homes on virtually a 24/7 basis.
That round-the-clock availability also reflects the company’s assurance on its website that “our entire team can leave our facility at a moment’s notice to help with disasters of any size.”
Information: servprogilbert.com or 480-558-7620.