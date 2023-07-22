Chef William Turner specializes in being a private chef for small weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, anniversary dinners, and many other types of special occasions in private homes across the Valley.
In the past five years, the Gilbert kitchen maestro has quickly become one of the most sought-after, in-demand private chefs in the Valley.
Not only does he cook a wide variety of food styles for his many clients and celebrity friends but he is also known as a highly skilled barbecue master.
“I’ll cook you the best steak you’ve ever had in your life,” he boasts.
When Turner prepares and serves an elegant steak dinner inside a client’s private home, he changes the thought of ever dining out at a steakhouse restaurant forever.
“Turner proves repeatedly that dining in for special occasions can be so much more exciting, memorable, and fun than dining out,” one fan said.
Known for a warm and friendly demeanor, Southern charm and the black baseball cap he often wears backwards on his head, Turner has been named the “Top Private Chef” in Arizona three times by one magazine.
The Andrews, South Carolina, native’s rapid rise in Arizona’s private chef industry began when he moved to Gilbert in 2018 without having any business contacts in the Valley.
Turner had been travelling around the country working as a seasonal chef in some of the nation’s most beautiful parks and resorts. When he eventually arrived in Arizona, he said, he immediately fell in love with its beauty and the warmth of the people.
He decided he wanted to start a whole new life and business here.
“I chose to bet on myself and finally pursue my dream of becoming a private chef,” he said.
He started with virtually nothing back in 2018 – not even a car.
In the beginning, Turner did all the cooking inside the beautiful kitchens of his clients’ homes, mostly in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.
Five years and thousands of cooking gigs later, Turner, 44, has now added a small group of experienced, talented chefs to his growing culinary team.
They do all the gourmet cooking out of a large, professional kitchen in north Chandler.
Turner also now works with a large group of servers, bartenders, and event coordinators and he has an office location headquartered in Scottsdale where he’s able to meet with clients.
The numerous private parties that Turner cooks for include casual and formal brunches, lunches, and dinner parties, milestone birthday parties, small weddings, baby showers, anniversary celebrations, corporate dinners, guys-only golfing trips, and – what’s made him especially most sought-after in the Scottsdale-area – bachelorette parties.
The Scottsdale-area bachelorette parties have become an enormous part of Turner’s expanding business.
Large groups of women from all over the world book flights to Scottsdale and specifically hire Turner to be their exclusive private chef for an entire weekend.
And he noted, “When I’m hired to cook for a special event in a client’s home, closing time is always up to them.”
“My dinners are very wide-ranging in scope and price point and although I love bringing the formal Southern fine dining experience to Valley homes, I also enjoy setting up casual, poolside barbecues where formalities and formal attire go right out the window and great food and fun are the focus of the night,” said Turner.
“My goal is to provide my clients with whatever type of dinner party they want to have. I’m extremely flexible. For example, if a client wants to incorporate a cooking lesson while I’m cooking and setting up for the event, I’m more than happy to do that. My clients love to watch me cook in their kitchen and I always welcome that.”
Turner is actually so comfortable having people watch him cook that he has been featured numerous times on local and national TV stations doing instructional and entertaining cooking segments.
The chef’s price range begins at $75 per person and goes up from there, depending on the menu and level of service.
Turner is also available for “destination needs,” meaning that he’s willing to travel and cook on location when needed anywhere in the U.S.
“This is definitely a people-pleasing business, and you can’t be successful at it unless you love people,” he said. “For me, my first love is people, and food is the way I express that love in a tangible way.”
Information: chefwilliamturner.com