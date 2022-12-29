Gilbert businesses cite needs in town survey

Merchants, while happy to be in Gilbert, put affordable space, business grants and tax incentives high on their list of needs that would help support or grow their bottom line, according to a Town survey.
The inaugural survey, conducted from August to September, measured local businesses’ opinions of government performance.
The town hopes that over time it will establish a trend line to help it with budgeting and strategic-planning decisions.
“Gilbert business owners and managers value the community as a place to live and to do business,” said Jade Arocha, survey research director for Polco-National Research Center. “And a majority feels positively about the business climate in the town.
“About nine in 10 business owners and managers or more gave excellent or good reading to the overall quality of life in Gilbert and would recommend Gilbert as a place to live, as a place to do business, and plan to keep their business in Gilbert for the next five years.”
Arocha in her virtual presentation to council Dec. 13 said all the readings for Gilbert exceeded national averages. The benchmark cities were those that also took the National Business Survey.
All businesses, roughly 5,400 in Gilbert, were invited to participate in the survey. The survey also was sent to 4,000 randomly selected businesses. Archoa said 275 responded – an 8% response rate she called “pretty typical.”
Nearly all the survey-takers were owners or managers and half have been doing business in Gilbert for 10 or more years, Arocha said.
Additionally, four in 10 businesses were home-based, half of the responses came from women-owned businesses and about two in 10 represented a minority-owned business, she said.
She added that nearly seven in 10 were microbusinesses with one to nine employees.
Polco built the survey around six core indicators of the business environment – community amenities, business climate, overall employment opportunities and workforce supports, workforce readiness, business growth and governance. The company has conducted the national community survey for the town for a number of years.
According to the survey, 93% of the respondents rated Gilbert positively as a place to work; 82% were pleased with the quality of employment opportunities; 77% liked the variety of employment opportunity and 65% felt there were available jobs that pay a livable wage.
These ratings also were higher than the national benchmark, Arocha said.
Not so, however, with the ratings for the town as a place to develop job and workforce skills.
“When evaluating the workforce in Gilbert this was one of the areas that might be identified as a potential area of focus for the town,” Arocha said.
She said the ratings for access to higher-education institutions, overall quality of education or training opportunities in Gilbert and the variety of education and training opportunities to build work skills were similar to the national averages.
But the ratings for access to trade schools and the affordability of education and training opportunities were lower than the national averages at 60% and 50%, respectively.
Arocha said another key finding was that Gilbert businesses tend to be pleased with local government’s performance and with services such as garage pick up and police and fire responses.
“Almost nine in 10 business owners and managers positively rated the overall quality of the services provided by the town, which was higher than the national average,” she said.
The survey showed a higher positive rating than the national average for the value of services provided for the taxes they pay to the town.
The ratings also were similar for other governance questions, including the town’s overall direction, overall confidence in local government and local government’s honesty and actions in the community’s best interests.
Businesses also weighed in on resources they needed to help them survive and grow.
Affordable space was first with 41% of the respondents followed by business grants with 38% of the businesses.
Tax incentives and skilled employees tied in third place with 33%; marketing support, 32% and opportunities to network, 29%.
As for Gilbert’s community livability, the overall economic health, overall feeling of safety and quality of utility infrastructure all rated higher than benchmark cities, the survey said.
Overall quality of parks and recreational opportunities, overall health and wellness opportunities and quality of the transportation system were similar to the national average.
Gilbert fell lower than the national average in just two area – overall quality of the natural environment and overall opportunities for education, culture and the arts.
The survey also asked businesses if they received government funding due to the pandemic.
Results showed that 81% received funding from the Small Business Administration-backed Payroll Protection Program, 37% received help from the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and 28% received a grant from the Town.
Eight in 10 were aware of the availability of these resources since March 2020.
The survey also asked businesses if their gross revenue recovered from the impact of COVID-19. Of the respondents, 14% reported a 100% revenue increase; 12% had a massive or 50-100% recovery; 38%, serious recovery of 25-49.9%; 20%, moderate recovery of 10-24.9% and 16% said there was little to no recovery.
“Your business community is very pleased with you and the work that we’re doing here in the town,” said Dan Henderson, Economic Development director. “Like anything in terms of surveys and feedback there’s always opportunities for improvement.
“We’ll certainly work with our stakeholders, our different service providers and others to take a look at those in more depth and endeavor down a path to turn those improvements into strengths for us.”
The council did not comment on the presentation.