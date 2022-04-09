While COVID-19 has shut down many businesses, some were actually born from the pandemic.
One of them is Sip & Shop, A Local Collection.
Located in SanTan Village Mall, Sip & Shop supports more than 55 small businesses inside the store and sells everything under the sun.
“We have something for everyone when it comes to products,” said Tiffany Shultz, owner of Sip & Shop.
Sip & Shop offers local foods, jewelry, clothes, home décor, seasonal and holiday items and even a variety of classes. For the “sip” portion of the business, the shop also supports local wineries and distilleries by rotating their products each weekend.
“We can pretty much do anything,” Shultz said. “We have people who come in looking for custom orders and we’ll say ‘let me check’ and most of the time we can do the personalized order for them because there are so many talented people inside.”
With a background in journalism, Shultz originally worked in PR and marketing. After organizing festivals for an array of clients for so long, she was inspired to host events of her own.
Shultz then formed a partnership with the town of Queen Creek to bring events there and has been doing festivals since 2014.
When the pandemic started, events stopped. Until Shultz could get back to doing festivals, she decided to start Sip & Shop as a pop up in SanTan mall in November 2020.
“I never thought that I wanted to own a store,” Shultz said. “COVID made it happen.”
Many vendors who had partnered with Shultz on previous festivals were also out of work due to the pandemic. So, those vendors joined Sip & Shop.
What was just supposed to be a six week pop-up turned into a nearly year and a half business. “Everyone was so happy and excited about it that we decided to continue on,” Shultz said.
Now, Sip & Shop actually has a waitlist for vendors wanting to get into the store.
“We’ve kind of all become a little family inside,” Shultz said. “Everyone is very supportive of each other, very supportive of the sales, and very helpful inside the store. Vendors work inside the store so you’ll get to meet the makers of the products.”
Shultz, who calls herself a “serial entrepreneur,” aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs, young and old.
“We wanted to also make Sip & Shop a place where kids, who are great creators and makers but might not have a place to show their items or might not be able to do festivals on the weekends, can come in and sell their things in a place where they can grow their business from a young age,” she explained.
Shultz started out with showcasing her daughter’s sticker company inside the store, then expanded by inviting other kids to be a part of Sip & Shop. Now, the store sells everything from resin keychains to cactus pin cushions made by 7-year-olds to 16-year-olds.
“It’s really fun to have them come in and see what they sell and how they grow and change their products,” Shultz added.
The transition from festival producer to store owner has fun, Shultz said.
“My favorite part is just watching businesses grow,” she said. “Being a part of this community and having their support has been great. When people come into the store they say it makes them so happy. That’s what I enjoy a lot – the people.”
Sip & Shop itself is growing as Shultz is looking for a second location in the Queen Creek area.
“We’re looking at putting around 50 businesses inside the store,” she said. “We want to expand our food area so that we have more food from local vendors and do more of a patio area, make it more of an experience when you’re coming to shop and hang out with friends.”
To reserve your space for Sip & Shop classes or to apply for the store, visit sipandshoparizona.com.
The store is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Also available on the shop’s website are tickets to the Vintage & Vino Mother’s Day Sip & Shop Market. The shopping showcase is slated for 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at the arena located at the Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek, where more than 100 vendors, feature live acoustic music, make-and-takes and more will be featured.