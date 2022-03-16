A new Gilbert business is combining going out for food and drinks with an activity widely unknown to the general population but can be fun for the entire family.
Axe throwing has grown as a sport in recent years, with major competitions appearing on ESPN. Axe-throwing businesses aren’t new to the Valley, but the concept at Social Axe Throwing near Williams Field and Val Vista roads in Gilbert is.
Daren and Pam DeSylvia envisioned combining the atmosphere of restaurant-bar with lumber, axes and a 10-foot-long lane with padded flooring. And in the short month Social Axe Throwing has been open, it’s been a hit.
“There are times where we have to turn away walk-ins,” Daren said. “Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest times. The community has been great, the town of Gilbert has been great.”
Their vision came alive two years ago after Daren had visited an axe-throwing attraction in Phoenix and decided he wanted to open his own standalone.
Their space was occupied by a pet food store. Renovations had to be made in order to adequately host guests. A kitchen was built and three axe-throwing lanes were installed near the entrance.
Toward the back there is an arena where two lanes are merged into one to accommodate large gatherings. That’s also where Social Axe Throwing will host its league games Tuesday night’s beginning in late March as part of the World Axe Throwing League.
The space also includes a large patio that will be equipped with more lanes for axe-throwing. Currently, Daren estimates the outdoor space to open in about six to eight weeks with the lanes installed two weeks after that.
All the lanes are in a close-knit setting to promote socialization. Pam said patrons will often begin to cheer for one another.
“Hearing the crowd when people are throwing it and everyone enjoying themselves, it makes it fun,” Pam said. “The lanes are so close together that people are interacting naturally. They cheer each other on.”
Pam, who runs several other businesses of her own, took on a part time job at a local hotel to see how a kitchen is managed in preparation for the opening of Social Axe Throwing. She didn’t want to go in blind.
Daren felt the same way when he and his business partner initially came up with the idea in October 2019. Before that, he discovered some of his relatives living in Utah thanks to Ancestry.com. They connected, and he quickly learned they had started Social Axe Throwing.
He went to them with advice on how to open his own business in the Valley. They gave him the opportunity to franchise, and he took it.
Seeing the business come together in short order is pleasing to both Daren and Pam. It’s also been a hit with locals stopping by to try it out of pure curiosity.
Jasmine Smith and Lane Nez were eating across the parking lot at a local Italian restaurant when they noticed Social Axe Throwing. They decided to stop in to see what it was all about. An hour and a half or so later, Smith said she and Nez had a friendly competition.
They threw axes – Smith said she was the better of the two – and drank and purchased some of the shirts available to guests. They said they plan to return to try the food.
“It’s really fun,” Smith said. “It looks easy, but it’s really hard. The most exciting thing is throwing the axe and it actually sticking on the board.”
“It’s something you don’t do every day,” Nez added. “Everyone interacts with you, and they teach you how to throw an axe. It’s fun.”
Daren and Pam expect Social Axe Throwing to continue to grow with time. Along with throwing axes, the space also includes free arcade games for younger kids to enjoy.
Social Axe Throwing is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It is $25 per person per hour and reservations can be made online at gilbert.socialaxethrowing.com/gilbert. Anyone age 13 and older is allowed to throw axes, and special instruction will be provided by instructors.
The DeSylvias hope to become a destination for parties, special events and general family gatherings.
“We want kids, teenagers to come in here and have fun with their families,” DeSylvia said. “Come in for birthday parties, for prom and just compete against each other. It’s exciting.”
Information: socialaxethrowing.com.