A Seattle investment group that focuses on multifamily developments last month closed a deal to a Gilbert apartment complex for $86 million – more than twice what the seller paid for it eight years ago.
Investors Capital Group bought the 258-unit Desert Mirage complex on Guadalupe Road near McQueen Road from New York Life Insurance, which paid $32.8 million for it in 2014, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Built in 1998 on 15.5 acres, the complex consists of 22 buildings with mostly two-bedroom apartments, two pools and a clubhouse, vizzda data showed.
The sale broke down to a per-unit price of $333,333, vizzda said.
The complex first sold in 2009 for $17.9 million.
Investors Capital Group is a private real estate investment group that boasts a portfolio of approximately 6,000 units in multifamily complexes across 10 western states, including Arizona. Among its Arizona holdings is the 197-unit Painted Trails complex in Gilbert.
It also boasts on its website that since it was founded in 2001, it has purchased over 92 apartment complexes with a total value of over $1 billion.
Over 65 of these projects have been sold and generated average annual return of 20% on investments, the company says on its website.
The Desert Mirage sale is the latest in a year-old trend spurred by the increasing attractiveness of multifamily complexes to investors.
More than 20 large apartment complexes in the East Valley have changed hands in the past year with sale prices that have been two or three times higher than the seller paid for them, often within fewer than five years.
Various local and national reports have noted that as single-family home market has been weakened by rising prices and mortgage interest rates, investors are putting more of their money into multifamily developments.
That also explains a recent report by the Cromford Report, a leading analyst of the Valley housing scene.
It said two weeks ago that the Phoenix Metro region is seeing “a record-number of building permits are being issued for apartment construction.”
“It is clear that 2022 will go down as the busiest year ever for multifamily permits,” the Cromford Report said Oct. 28, reporting that in Maricopa and Pinal counties combined, permits for 5,599 multifamily units were issued in the third quarter ending Sept. 30.
Compared to the home-building industry, it added, “the multifamily construction industry is going in the opposite direction at top speed.”
The Cromford Report was referring to a slowdown in building permits being issued for new single-family homes as builders are finding fewer buyers as the result of rising interest rates.
The trend in apartment construction in the Valley mirrors a nationwide trend, according to fa variety of housing market analysts.
However, those same analysts are predicting the multifamily market will face the same slowdown their single-family housing counterparts are facing.
Kiplinger last week said, “Multifamily starts will trend lower over the next year as a slowdown in rent growth, and the record number of apartments under construction, discourage developers from breaking ground on new projects.
“Multifamily starts, fueled by low vacancies and rising mortgage rates, will rise 15% in 2022. Single-family starts will fall around 8% for the year.”