Fynes Audiology LLC, a locally owned and operated audiology practice in Mesa, specializes in hearing evaluations, hearing protection and hearing aids.
Audiologists Cassandra Fynes, AuD, CCC-A, and Roger Knighton, M.N.S, CCC-A, each have over 20 years of experience at Fynes, located at 2058 S. Dobson Road.
Fynes said it works with multiple manufacturer’s hearing aids “so that we can find what is best for your hearing needs and lifestyle” since hearing aids are not a one-size-fits-all device.
“There are many factors that go into deciding what will work best for each individual,” the company noted. “Along with hearing aids we do work with many types of hearing protection. So, if hunting, shooting, loud music or heavy equipment noises are part of your everyday life, we can help find the right kind of protection to preserve your hearing as long as possible.”
Because many people today also suffer from tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, Fynes’ full evaluation can help in determining possible options of treatment to help manage the unwanted sounds.
Information: fynesaudiology.com.