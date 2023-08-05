Twenty years ago, Dr. Cassandra Fynes founded Fynes Audiology LLC in Mesa.
While there have been a few staff changes over the past two decades, Fynes said the overall goals and mission of the practice have remained the same.
“We started with a collaboration with ear, nose and throat doctors, but for about the last eight years we have been completely on our own,” Fynes said, adding that 13 years ago, audiologist Roger Knighton joined Fynes Audiology LLC.
“That has been a successful venture. Roger and I merged two great practices and work together to help our clients,” she said.
While the medical professionals she works with have changed over the years, Fynes said she remains devoted to maintaining and offering a small practice feel in the full service audiology clinic.
“We treat our patients like family, while keeping the professionalism needed to assist our clients with the best possible care,” she said. “I really enjoy the relationships I have with my clients.”
Fynes Audiology offers a variety of modern-day hearing aid options for clients that feature technology like Bluetooth connectivity, streaming from other devices, rechargeable batteries and an app that allows wearers to make small adjustments to the device.
In addition, Fynes and Knighton conduct comprehensive hearing diagnostic tests for hearing loss and tinnitus, and they also offer custom earplugs and earbuds.
Unlike some other audiology clinics that work with specific companies, Fynes said her practice is not owned by a manufacturer of hearing aids.
“Because we are a small private practice, we have the freedom to work with any type of hearing aid, as long as it is what is best for the client,” she said.
Fynes said she and Knighton enjoy taking the time to get to know their clients, as well as taking a holistic approach to their hearing.
“We don’t just focus on hearing, we focus on improving the entire person through better hearing,” she said.
She added that she and Knighton truly look forward to learning how they have improved a patient’s hearing in time for the next family function or other occasion.
“I like it when I see their faces light up when they are hearing better.”
Fynes Audiology is located at 2058 S. Dobson Road, Suite 9, Mesa. For more information, call 480-456-0176 or visit fynesaudiology.com.