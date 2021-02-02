Fulton Home last week announced it is working on the infrastructure for a massive master-planned community that will bring 1,700 single-family homes and a deep-water lake to Queen Creek.
Barney Farms will sit on a 550-acre site at Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads, with 114 acres devoted to open space.
“This groundbreaking represents a new standard for large-scale communities in the Southeast Valley,” said Norm Nicholls, president of Fulton Homes. “We worked hard to secure the land, and then to develop something more than homes—a vision that represents quality construction, family, recreation and vast open spaces.”
A temporary sales office has been established at nearby Ironwood Crossing, located at Ironwood and Ocotillo roads.
Fulton Homes said it has spent the past three years designing and preparing for developing the land and that the community will include a 22-acre lake that features catch-and-release fishing and small boat launching.
Other amenities will include an aquatic center, clubhouse, a massive lakeside park, neighborhood trail system and sport courts for basketball, pickleball, bocce ball and volleyball.
Barney Farms will feature four different neighborhoods, with single-story models starting at $380,000 offering three bedrooms. Two-story homes with lofts will be priced up to $470,000 with a customizable floor plan that can be configured for six bedrooms.
Fulton Homes’ Fulton Features program offers standard features, including high-efficiency HVACs with a SEER rating of 16, granite countertops, 36” maple cabinets, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans and other amenities at no additional cost.
All homes at Barney Farms will be ENERGY STAR® certified, Indoor airPLUS certified and labeled as a Water Sense home by the EPA.
Founded in 1975, Fulton Homes is the largest privately owned and family-operated builder in Arizona. It has built more than 30,000 single-family homes over the past 40 years in the Valley.
Information: fultonhomes.com.