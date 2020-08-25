Fry’s Food Stores is preparing a Sept. 2 grand opening of its latest Marketplace store in Gilbert.
The 129,000 square-foot full-service grocery store at 1455 N. Higley Road near Baseline Road will sport a modern design with an array of amenities, including an apparel department, integrated housewares area and even a Chompies deli.
“The new store will be a wonderful addition to the community,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “Along with providing fresh affordable food, customers shopping at our Gilbert store will experience friendly and caring associates who will meet their everyday needs.”
Among the store’s amenities is Murray’s Cheese shop with international offerings and “cheese masters” trained to recommend wines and craft beers that pair well with selections.
A sushi station will offer grab-and-go rolls and nigiri as well as a full-service ordering options while a wine department will be staffed by a knowledgeable wine steward.
The apparel department will feature name-brand clothing as well as Fry’s DIP label and the integrated housewares department will feature the latest kitchen essentials and home trends.
There also will be a fuel center with 20 pumping stations that can service up to 18 vehicles at a time and will be open 24 hours a day.
The new market ace will be managed by Ken Fett, who has 30 years’ experience in retail. The store will be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.