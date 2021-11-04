Valley residents who enjoy dining out likely may know the name Sam Fox.
Fox started in the industry working at his parents’ restaurants in the 1970s. From there, he opened Fox Restaurant Concepts in 1998 with his first restaurant, Wildflower.
Success has evolved – and so have the concepts.
They include Blanco Tacos + Tequila, Culinary Dropout, Doughbird, Fly-Bye, Olive & Ivy, The Arrogant Butcher, The Greene House, The Henry, Zinburger and Flower Child – which recently opened its fifth Arizona location in Gilbert.
“Fox first introduced Flower Child to the community in 2014 through our Camelback Road location in Phoenix. That restaurant is still open today,” General Manager Katie Repine said.
According to Repine, Fox felt there was an opportunity in the fast-casual healthy eating market, which was the inspiration behind Flower Child.
“He set out to provide a restaurant where guests can feel good about the food they are consuming,” she said. “Vegan and vegetarian diets were becoming mainstream, but we set out to provide a healthy, delicious meal for any diet.”
Flower Child caters to gluten-free, vegan, keto and whole-30 diets.
The restaurant has stayed true to its original concept, which started with a variety of wraps, salads, bowls, and entrees that guests can customize to fit many dietary needs.
Some popular dishes include a chicken enchilada bowl, the Thai Dye wrap with spicy tofu, Thai basil, avocado, carrot, daikon radish, cilantro, snap pea and the butternut squash and organic pear salad.
There is also a $44 Family Meal option that includes protein, chopped vegetable salad and a choice of two sides for those who prefer to eat at home.
“Our ingredients are from partners who provide the healthiest produce at affordable prices for our guests,” Repine said. “The farms that meet these standards are in various regions of the U.S., just like our restaurant locations.”
They also offer tea, lemonade and kombucha “on tap.” Alcoholic beverages include local beers, sangria and six different kinds of wine.
Located near the corner of Santan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road, the Gilbert location marks the 28th location nationwide. Additional locations span California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.
The Arizona locations include Scottsdale and three Phoenix sites.
“As an Arizona-born concept, we were overjoyed to return to our home state with Gilbert opening and to be able to serve the East Valley,” Repine said.
For the opening of its fifth eatery, Flower Child donated proceeds to the Autism Community in Action – an organization the eatery has worked with in previous years.
“We love supporting organizations that do good for their community, and TACA does exactly that. It’s so rewarding to see the impact they have on their community and to know that our guests are helping to make that happen,” Repine said.
The general manager added that the Gilbert location already has a few regulars coming in for lunch and dinner.
“We appreciate the warm welcome we’ve received from the community since opening our doors. We already feel like we’re making our way into the local scene here in Gilbert,” she said.
Flower Child is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information: iamaflowerchild.com.