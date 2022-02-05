Giving back may be its own reward, but FirstBank has made giving back extra special for a Gilbert painting company as part of its Good Business Contest.
First Bank awarded $5,000 to Envision Painting and also gave owner Pete Schnepp $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit of his choice.
Envision Painting was chosen from hundreds of submissions.
“Envision Painting used its tools and know-how to disinfect nonprofits and other buildings at no cost, which proved essential during the height of the virus,” a First Bank spokeswoman said. “Envision hasn’t wasted time putting its prize money to good use and has already identified two Gilbert households to receive free paint jobs.”
“Fortunately, we were in a position to help the community in our unique way, and these prize funds will help us continue to supply free painting for community members,” said Schnepp.
Giving back has been part of Envision Painting’s DNA since it began more than 15 years ago.
His employees are “painters with a purpose” – meaning that while Envision is naturally a business, they also want to give back to the community.
His company often helps the nonprofit Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership, and he has periodically painted some homes for free for people in need.
For example, several years ago Schnepp selected a nurse “that was saving people day in and day out,” he said, and then at Christmas solicited nominations for two other people in need. He chose a paraplegic and a senior citizen on a fixed income who was being threatened and fined by their HOA.
“I saw so many people in need – losing their jobs, not able to pay their bills, etc... – and I was looking for a way to help,” he told Gilbert Sun News in an interview last year. “We actually started giving back to our community by spraying disinfectant for free for non-profits.
“We did several Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, churches, Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and other non-profits at no cost to help get people back to work safely. Then it blossomed into helping residents in need with a free paint job.”
“We’re known for caring about our customers, but we’re also dedicated to making sure that carries over into the community as a whole,” Schnepp says on his company’s website. “We’re committed to giving back to the community and accomplish this in a number of ways.”
Envision Painting was one of 10 businesses in Arizona, California and Colorado that were gifted by First Bank.
“At FirstBank, ‘Good Business’ means giving back to the community by dedicating time and energy, volunteering, and helping charitable causes to make a deep and meaningful impact,” said Joel Johnson, East Valley market president at FirstBank.
“Each business that entered our Good Business Contest has left us inspired with the wonderful work they all are doing in the community, but Envision Painting and Social Spin really amazed us with all that they have been doing.”