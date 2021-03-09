A California farm-fresh chain is the latest addition to Gilbert’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Farmer Boys, the Riverside fast casual concept, opened its first Arizona location in the new City Gate Marketplace located at 1535 W. Higley Road.
The 40-year-old chain specializes in “farm-fresh food,” serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with everything from pancakes and eggs to burgers and salads.
Produce, locally sourced when available, is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor.
“The fresher the food, the better it tastes,” said Omar Mawas, franchise owner of the Gilbert restaurant. “There’s a difference between fast food and farm fresh food found at Farmer Boys.
“It is a privilege to introduce farm-to-table food to Gilbert, Arizona and bring new jobs and support for local schools and organizations throughout the community.”
The Gilbert location is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant will offer dine-in, drive-thru, phone, and take-out service.
Farmer Boys offers a downloadable Very Important Farmer app with personalized offers, birthday treats and early alerts about new menu launches.
Information: farmerboys.com.