When Dr. Graham Heuchert was a young veterinarian 20 years ago, x-raying a dog’s teeth was not even on the radar. In fact, there was no such thing as routine dental exams for dogs and cats.
“I would say the common mindset at that point was that we only do dentals on pets that have rotten teeth, where you can obviously see teeth falling out,” Heuchert recalled.
That has changed dramatically, and so have veterinary practices that address it.
Heuchert has opened The Pet Dental Clinic as part of Thrive Pet Healthcare on Queen Creek Road, the first clinic of its kind in the Valley devoted to dog and cat teeth.
Now, veterinarians are focused on preventive care as much as fixing problems after, according to Carrie Winckler, clinic manager and licensed veterinary technician for The Pet Dental Clinic.
“The result of that has led to more of our pets needing more than preventative dental care, including oral surgery due to more advanced dental disease,” Winckler said.
Heuchert focuses on preventing problems through good oral hygiene.
“And even if we aren’t seeing problems, realizing that the sooner we start looking we are going to see that there are problems even if it’s not physical on the surface,” Heuchert said.
“Now, we’re doing dental x-rays. Puppies, kittens starting at a year of age. Whereas before, we were waiting until they were 9, ten or older and their teeth are rotten at that point so you just try to catch up and at that point, you have missed the boat,” he added.
The American Pet Products Association reports United States animal lovers spent $124-billion on their animals in 2021, which included routine and specialty vet care.
“I feel pets are more part of the family now than they have been in the past,” Heuchert said. “They are valued members. So, people are willing to invest and put money into them for that.”
People willing to make that investment have driven up the cost of specialty vet care in the United States, too. Veterinary x-rays, for example, can range into the hundreds of dollars.
And pet exams are typically done under general anesthesia, another high-priced procedure.
But Heuchert said some of those costs can be avoided with preventive care, just like in human medicine.
“The main thing we are dealing with is periodontal disease and dogs and cats need regular cleaning along with dental x-rays, just like people need.”
Obviously, dogs and cats cannot complain of a toothache the way people can. Dogs tend to adapt the way they eat or may stop eating altogether when a tooth is damaged or hurts.
Cats present an even bigger challenge because their instincts lead them to hide pain. Both situations can be dangerous for the animal.
“Pets are programmed to eat for survival and if they are having issues with that, they unfortunately do not stop eating and alert their pet parent, they know they have to eat to live and so they swallow food whole or roll the food around in their mouth until it is softer and they can chew it,” Winckler said.
“Usually, our pet parents are unaware of the infection and periodontal disease in the pets’ mouth because of this survival mode.”
The clinic is also equipped to take on major issues, Heuchert said, including surgeries and complicated extractions.
He said the field of specialty animal medicine will continue to grow as more people understand the need for preventive care, and are willing to pay for it.
“Clients are becoming more educated that their pets need it,” Heuchert said. “I still think is a lot of education that’s needed out there because I still see a lot of pet parents that come in that did not realize this is something they should be starting at a young age.”
The Pet Dental Clinic
8521 E. Queen Creek Road, Queen Creek, 480-281-0076