There were times when she was attending college that Chandler resident Jennifer Ness was swamped.
She said she’d look at students who came from well-off families and she felt a little envious.
“I just remember I resented it a lot for a while because I was like, ‘Gosh, I’m working my butt off. I’m working 40 hours a week, I’m taking day and night classes and I just can’t get ahead,’” Ness recalled.
She didn’t let that stop her, and today she is running two businesses. She just opened a Furry Land Mobile Dog Grooming business in the Valley said that so far, it’s going well.
“I am booked right now until mid-September,” she said. “I’m slammed, but I will say but in a very good way.”
Ness’s other company is a construction consulting business that accepts contracts around the nation.
With the work ethic she learned during those tough days in college, she decided to add her second business, Furry Land and secured the franchise rights for all of Arizona.
“I want to own all of Arizona because with this business, you have to scale,” Ness said. “In order to be successful, you can’t just have like one or two vans…I don’t see why one day I won’t have 20 vans, maybe even more than that.”
Ness moved to Chandler three years ago. She didn’t plan on buying there and had just told a real estate agent she was in a hurry to buy a home and the house she liked happened to be in Chandler.
Now, she said she can’t imagine leaving the city, saying she likes the mix of rural and suburbia.
Furry Land is operating only one van as of now in Arizona, one of the reasons they are so booked.
Ness said she’s been promised three vans by mid-September and seven by the end of this year.
She said many of their bookings come after a van does a grooming in a neighborhood. Not only do they see the van, but they talk to the neighbors who use the service. The reviews have been positive.
Mobile grooming is convenient, and Furry Land charges from $80 to $160, depending on the size of the pet.
Ness said convenience is only one reason to consider using a mobile dog groomer. She said the industry began to grow rapidly during the pandemic when people were social distancing.
“Let’s say your dog is … nervous, or a little bit hyper or has a little aggression issues,” Ness said. “It’s a lot better for the animal.”
She said the dog is more comfortable because they are near their home, and they don’t get put in cages while waiting for a groomer to work on them.
They also don’t have a lot of other dogs around or people working. Ness claims it’s a calmer environment. She said she also makes sure her groomers treat every dog with care.
“My intention is I really do it for the animals, which some people are like, ‘Oh, it sounds a little cheesy,’ but it’s really not,” Ness said. “If you’re not doing it for the animals, then you have no purpose at all.”
Does Ness still resent those richer kids in college who didn’t have to work as hard as she did while running two companies?
No, she’s moved on.
She said a light bulb went off for her after she earned a scholarship while she was studying for a master’s degree. She was going to work hard and own her own business.
“I’m just as busy now, but it’s much different, busy,” said Ness, who owns three rescue dogs. “[It was the] best decision I ever made, I was able to not only impact my life, but impact other lives and that gave me a lot of gratification.”
Furry Land Mobile Dog Grooming
Phone: 877-726-3345
Website: furryland.us/phoenix