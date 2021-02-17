Gilbert’s dining scene continues to explode with the opening last week of a high-end steakhouse and an announcement that five more restaurants and bars are coming to Epicenter, the under-construction retail-dining capstone of Agritopia.
Bourbon & Bones opened at 2150 E, Williams Field Road in San Tan Village, complementing its original Scottsdale location.
Part of restaurant group Square One Concepts, Bourbon & Bones is a contemporary steakhouse that boasts “elegant-yet-unpretentious fine dining.”
Besides prime dry and wet aged steaks and chops, it also offers a vast array of seafood, appetizers and sides as well as 600 varieties of bourbon and 1,500 bottles of sommelier-curated wine. Rare varieties are available in by-the-glass options.
Information: bourbonandbonesaz.com.
Meanwhile Epicenter, said that five of the seven establishments that have just signed up as tenants include Belly Kitchen & Bar, Raw Organic Juice, Source, Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen and UnderTow. Epicenter also is home to Beer Barn, Gadzooks, Matt’s Big Breakfast and Peixoto Coffee.
Two new retailers also have signed on as tenants, adding to Epicenter’s growing lineup of health and wellness establishments.
“We are excited to have chosen Epicenter for our second UnderTow location,” said Rich Furnari, co-owner & director of operations at Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality, which owns the popular tiki-inspired cocktail lounge.
“The combination of attractive demographics and Epicenter’s unique ‘main street’ format in a mixed-use development made it the ideal choice for Barter & Shake to bring our award-winning UnderTow concept to Gilbert,” Funari added.
Belly Kitchen & Bar is a Southeast Asian restaurant while Source is fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant and Raw Organic Juice will be offering juices, smoothies, health shots and fruit bowls.
“Gilbert is ready for a development like Epicenter,” said Dan Henderson, the town’s director of economic development.
Epicenter also will feature 320 apartment homes over the shops that will have luxury amenities such as a demonstration kitchen, maker’s space, resort-style pool and high-end fitness facilities, for starters.
Joe Johnston, president and founder of Johnston & Co., and CEO William Johnston said Epicenter will pay tribute to the property’s agrarian past and present, noting Agritopia includes an 11.3-acre organic farm and that each building will be uniquely designed to further a sense of community.
Information: epicenteratagritopia.com.