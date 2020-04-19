Thrive Coworking for Women in downtown Gilbert may be down – like many local businesses – but it’s not out even though it has altered its operations.
Though the shared-office space for professional women was forced to close the doors of its 2,500-square-foot business as a result of Gov. Doug Ducey’s March 31 executive order, it “remains accessible to its membership,” according to a release.
And it is still soliciting new members.
Thrive in a release noted that the governor’s order “includes provisions for ‘sole-proprietor or family-owned business if work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and is not open to the public.”
Some of Thrive’s members fall into this protected category, the company said, “and therefore, the space must remain available to them to continue to operate.”
Thrive also provides mail service to members and virtual mailbox services to others.
“Since the initial health department recommendations for COVID-19, the staff at Thrive has disinfected the space two to three times daily, provided hand-washing stations and continued regular janitorial services,” the release said.
Though no longer regularly staffed, the space remains locked and monitored by cameras. Members have keycard access to the space and must follow physical distancing practices should they enter the space to work or pick up materials or mail.
It has ample meeting space, no more but no more than 10 members are permitted at the same time, the company said.
“We are grateful that we are able to abate rent and some of our monthly expenses during this time but we are doing everything we can to serve and help our members during this time,” said Thrive Community Manager Braelyn Smith.
“Since we are all about community, this is a particularly difficult time for our members,” she added. “I miss seeing everyone and the online opportunities are just not the same for us – but we will be back and are staying as connected as possible.”
Thrive said, “The outlook for coworking spaces is optimistic as many companies and workers are discovering the benefits to telecommuting at least part-time, while recognizing that with pets, family and children, distraction is real.”
It cited Colliers Knowledge’s report that “the massive work-from-home shift mandated or encouraged by governments globally, presents the first real opportunity to measure productivity from remote working on a meaningful scale; coworking operators everywhere are ramping up while mostly closed, to be ready for new interest and an understanding of coworking.
Information: thriveaz.com.