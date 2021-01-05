D1 Training, which opened its first Arizona-based location in June in Scottsdale, has opened its second state-of-the-art facility in Gilbert.
The facility, which caters to the needs of athletes and everyday fitness goers using a sports-based science, opened near the intersection of Power and Queen Creek roads in southeast Gilbert.
“Owning a business that helps others achieve their goals and affect their lives for the better was extremely enticing to us,” said Steve Fisher, who co-owns D1 Training’s Gilbert location with his wife, Danelle. “Our space caters to everyone, whether you’re a parent looking to sneak a workout in or an athlete looking to hone in on skills. We have trainers, known as coaches at D1, that can help people at any level – making sure everyone feels welcome is our top priority.”
Franchised by a slew of former and current professional athletes, including former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Denver Broncos Super Bowl MVP linebacker Von Miller, D1 has long been one of the premier training facilities in the Midwest and southeast part of the United States.
D1’s first location in Scottsdale was brought to the Valley by husband-and-wife team Mike and Kristen Baker, who couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to franchise the 7,000-square-foot facility.
D1 brings a new level of fitness training to the southeast Valley.
Every training session at D1 is done in a group setting, lasting roughly 54 minutes. Coached by one of the gym’s certified trainers, many of whom have achieved the highest level of certification for trainers, every workout highlights the five key elements athletic-based training: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength, core and conditioning and cool down.
The groups all vary by age. D1 caters to the “Rookie” (7-11), “Developmental” (12-14) and “Prep” (15-18). It also hosts boot camp and strength training groups for adults.
D1’s coaches have the ability to not only provide general fitness for patrons, but some are able to provide sport-specific activities that can benefit athletes of all ages in any sport. The gym has already catered to as many as 20 professional athletes from a variety of different sports seeking a viable training option during the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility itself is outfitted with several strength and cardio machines, as well as free weights, resistance bands and other equipment to fulfill a full body workout. There is also an area with artificial turf, allowing for cardio training that closely resembles the same surface most athletes train on during the season.
Feedback from D1’s Scottsdale location has been positive.
“The feedback has been extremely positive,” Mike said in June. “To have such a big brand and to see the names involved, along with the new facility, the turf and all the equipment, everyone is enjoying it. It’s been very overwhelming and encouraging to see what has happened so far.”
Seeking a career change, Steve and Danelle focused on their passion for sports and exercise. Steve previously worked in the technology manufacturing industry while Danelle developed an extensive professional background in the hospitality while working for major hotel brands. The two consulted with the D1 Training team and decided to franchise the Gilbert location.
The two hired former All-American Tight End at Lewis & Clark College, Shawn Evans, as general manager of the branch. Evans previously worked as D1’s Boise, Idaho location as a personal trainer.
While the Gilbert location just recently opened, Steve and Danelle are already looking toward the future. They plan to open another D1 Training facility in Chandler in the near future.
“Steve and Danelle are the ideal candidates to bring the D1 Training experience to Gilbert,” said the D1 Training’s Chief Operating Officer, Dan Murphy. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the D1 family and are confident in their ability to show the Gilbert community what they’ve been missing out on. D1 is a one-of-a-kind fitness experience that’s built around the individual and meant to help people meet their appropriate edge.
“Our strong network of franchisees embodies our core values to bring the D1 Training vision to life, and we know the Fishers will do just that in Gilbert and its surrounding communities.”