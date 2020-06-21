The road to opening their unique Italian Ice “treatery” has been a rocky one for Chandler residents Abbie and John Mirata.
They had planned to open the first Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in Arizona – and the first outside Florida, where it has a cult-like following – in May.
But then the pandemic and business shutdowns ended that plan.
But after completing construction and hiring and training their staff, dubbed the Frog Squad, the Miratas finally opened Jeremiah’s in the Shops at Ocotillo at the corner of Alma School and Ocotillo Roads in Chandler.
“When we started construction, we were on track to open in May. However, when COVID-19 hit we decided to make adjustments in light of the situation,” said Abbie. “John and I believe our ability to now offer our tasty treats to the community can serve as a reminder that life is still sweet and to be savored.”
While the store is postponing plans for a grand opening event, guests who download the JList app and check into the store this month will be entered into a drawing for a free serving each week for the year and other fun prizes such as Jeremiah’s Italian Ice t-shirts and gift cards.
Jeremiah’s serves more than 40 flavors of house-made Italian Ice, as well as its rich and creamy soft ice cream.
The dessert shop’s trademark treat is its gelati, which perfectly layers the Italian Ice with soft ice cream, mixing and matching flavors in a variety of combinations.
Jeremiah’s encourages free samplings to allow customers to discover their favorite flavor combo. The shop will offer in-store service, takeout, delivery through third-party apps and catering.
The J-List Rewards loyalty app, allows customers to earn a free treat when they sign-up and to earn reward points. The app also sends customers special offers and Jeremiah’s secret menu.
“While we were training our staff and getting the store ready, we had a lot of people in the community contacting us asking when we will open,” said John. “We are excited to finally be able to say we are open; support from the Chandler community is especially encouraging during these challenging times.”
Jeremy Litwack started Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in 1996 in Winter Park, Florida, with the motto “Live Life to the Coolest.”
“It is super popular in Florida and the type of thing where you drive around and everyone has a sticker or a magnet on their car of the logo,” said Abbie.
“Everyone in Florida always wants to go to Jeremiah’s after sporting events or when celebrating something, and we absolutely expect that to resonate within the Chandler community,” she added.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has always been a favorite of the couple and they love to take their two children to enjoy a treat when visiting their home state.
“I was born and raised in Orlando, and I moved to Phoenix about six years ago. I grew up with this brand, so when we found out that Jeremiah’s wanted to franchise and expand locations across the country, we wanted to bring it to Chandler,” Abbie said.
Abbie is also a founder of Kyndly, a non-profit dedicated to mentoring and guiding individuals to live a more joyful life through yoga, meditation, and community events.
As an entrepreneur, mentor and business owner, she said, “Our goal is to have a family of four come to hang out and all enjoy a treat for less than $20.”
Abbie said she and her husband have started looking at other sites for a second Jeremiah’s Italian Ice location.
But she said another family plans to open three more locations in Arizona, and within 12 to 24 months there will be additional Jeremiah’s Italian Ice locations popping up.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is currently only in Florida with over 20 locations.
Information: jeremiahsice.com or 480-702 -0211.