It started as a backyard game and is becoming a full-blown business this fall in Gilbert for Todd Kisicki and his wife, Erin.
The couple opened KB Kornhole Games seven years ago and since then their business has taken off around the Valley.
Earlier this month, they hosted their largest tournament of the year, the Arizona State Cornhole Championships at Bell Bank Park.
“It’s our largest event of the season,” he said. “It’s kind of our signature event.”
The tournament offered 15 different events with something for all skill levels and ages from 8-years-old to 80, and had an estimated 410 players over the weekend.
He said most of his monthly events have up to 300 players and this state-level event had drawn up to 400 in previous years.
It looks like a far cry from their time at Lemonade Days in Founders Park in Queen Creek in 2016 when they first started putting on events.
Kisicki eventually had to find larger venues every year since then to accommodate the number of people wanting to compete in their tournaments.
For those who play in their tournaments, it’s more than just the skill of throwing bean bags into a hole on a wooden board.
He said the competitors that have followed him over the past six years tell him they enjoy the bond they form and coming together as a community.
“They feel like they’re part of something when they compete in these events,” he said.
Kisicki also serves as the national director for the American Cornhole League and said the Valley represents one of their biggest markets in the country.
“The surrounding areas have probably one of the biggest competitive bases in the country,” he said.
He hosts approximately 30 events throughout the year including competitive tournaments and fundraisers, and corporate events. That’s a decline from pre-pandemic numbers of 80 events per year.
He said finding the venue space to host these large events was one of the most difficult aspects for the business until now.
This fall, that problem now has a solution.
The Kisickis will have a location right here in the East Valley that will provide enough space for all their future events.
The Hole 9 Yards will be located at 868 North Gilbert Road and will open this fall, he said.
The 20,000-square-foot facility will offer a variety of options including for private event bookings, leagues for all skill levels and open lane rentals.
It will also have a full kitchen and bar with signature food and drink menus, as well as a retail shop as well with cornhole equipment and accessories.
Like it says on their website: “You’ve never seen anything like it.”