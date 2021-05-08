A new dessert shop in Gilbert is on a mission to spread sweetness one batch at a time.
Batch Cookie Shop, which opened last month on the southeast corner of Higley and Baseline roads, is a family- run business owned and operated by brothers Brad and Craig Peterson and their wives.
The brothers, who have started several side businesses together, got the idea to start a cookie shop after looking for a way to connect with the community.
“When we were looking at another business idea, we thought we could do something with cookies to bring in that human connection with people,” said Brad.
“The name of the shop, the packaging, it’s all meant for people to show up with a box of cookies to any event -- business meetings, formal parties, girls night, etc. -- and make someone’s day brighter.”
The business originally launched in February 2020, operating solely out of a sub-leased Planet Subs kitchen with very limited hours of operation. Plans to get their own storefront were put on hold due to COVID-19.
“We were looking at getting a space in March when the pandemic hit and everything kind of fell apart,” said Brad.
During that time though, they were able to build a small following of customers and test out new recipe ideas.
Now, the shop offers a variety of weekly rotating cookie flavors including toasted coconut cream, cookies and cream, cookie dough, snicker doodle, and double chocolate chip along with the permanent option of chocolate chip, raspberry white chocolate, and a gluten-friendly sugar cookie bar.
“One of the big things about our cookies are the premium ingredients we choose to use,” said Brad. “The type of vanilla, the chocolate chips we use. We’ve intentionally used ingredients to make more premium cookies.”
While creating good quality and delicious tasting cookies was important, the Petersons also wanted a way to build a connection with the community and their customers so they launched the Eat Sweet Be Sweet Campaign.
The campaign is run through their Instagram account where Batch Cookies posts a weekly service prompt encouraging their followers to “be sweet.”
Prompts include things such as bringing a treat over to a neighbor or friend that they haven’t seen in a while, leaving a review for a local small business, or posting about someone in their life who has done something nice for them.
Everyone who participates is asked to post about it on their Instagram account, tag @batchcookieshop and #eatsweetbesweet and is entered into a drawing to win a free box of cookies.
“By doing these kinds of campaigns it helps keep the focus on not just the cookies themselves but the connections that those cookies can represent,” said Brad. “Doing this campaign is a way for us to keep that motto front and center in our business.”
As the business continues to grow, the Petersons hope to expand into other locations as well as partner with nonprofits for fundraising opportunities.
“We want people to think of our cookies about making a difference to those around us,” said Brad. “If we could do that by expanding our stores and partnerships that would be awesome.”
It’s the moments of making an impact that keeps the Petersons and the team at Batch Cookies feeling inspired.
“When customers come back and tell us stories about how they used our cookies to brighten someone’s day, that’s what keeps us going,” said Brad. “That connection happens because of cookies. It’s phenomenal and we are so grateful for it.”
Information: batchcookieshop.com.