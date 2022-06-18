The Chandler CARE Center provides provides free preventive dental care and mental health screenings to children in the Chandler Unified School District. The program includes, from left, Becky Grudowski, program director for Southwest Behavioral and Health Service and school-based program for the East Valley; Sharon Gillon AP, registered dental hygienist; and Diana Westphal, Dignity Health Children’s Dental Clinic supervisor. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)