More than a year after a fire forced its closure, Clever Koi Gilbert has reopened in downtown
A kitchen fire damaged the restaurant in August 2019 and co-owners Josh James and Nick Campisano of Born & Raised Hospitality decided on a top-to-bottom re-do.
Gilbert Fire officials were reported to have determined that the fire started on a commercial stove while staff was prepping for dinner service.
Though the kitchen hood’s fire suppression system went into action, the fire spread quickly. However, the kitchen sprinkler system also engaged and kept the fire from spreading.
Nevertheless, the fire left a large hole in the kitchen ceiling and resulted in heavy smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant.
In their remodeling, the owners softened tones throughout with lighter color tables and new chandeliers and basket lights throughout the dining room.
Tucked inside the brick-accented Heritage Marketplace building, Clever Koi now features a modern Asian décor that’s visible through its large glass front façade.
The façade also has a sliding glass window leading to a shaded outdoor dining patio large enough to keep 40 diners socially distant.
An open floor plan enables guests to watch cooks in the exposition-kitchen work their magic on three huge, fiery woks that the owners said creates “a visual and aromatic feast while soaking in the bold décor highlighted by Asian-style accents and warm, organic colors that are both modern and also a nod to Gilbert’s rustic roots.”
Clever Koi now offers all menu items for takeout and delivery. It also started Family Packs that include entrees, steamed buns and dessert and serve two or four people.
To celebrate the reopening, Clever Koi Gilbert has been offering an It Takes Two special with two entrees and four cocktails for $55. The weekend-long offer ends today, Oct. 11.
As part of the special this weekend only, all online orders offer free delivery if they are made through Clever Koi’s website.
“We’re excited to see our old friends and make new fans in the Gilbert community with the reopening of Clever Koi,” said Campisano.
Clever Koi specializes in Asian rice bowls, house made dumplings, steamed buns, noodles and more. The seasonal menu reflects flavors and techniques from regions such as Thailand, Korea, China, Vietnam, Japan, and Indo-China.
It also holds a nightly happy hour from 3-6 p.m. featuring $6 cocktails, $2 off wines by the glass, $5 draft beers and $2 off select menu items.
Clever Koi Gilbert is located at 60 W. Vaughn Ave. and is open 3-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Information: thecleverkoi.com.