Small business owners told Congress last week that a Supreme Court ruling that was supposed to help them compete against online retailers is instead threatening to drive small firms out of business.
“Nothing has shaken us like Wayfair,” said Presscott businessman Brad Scott, adding that he and his wife have thought about closing Halstead Bead Inc., their 27-employee business.
Scott was one of several small business officials testifying to a House subcommittee on the impact of South Dakota v. Wayfair, a court ruling that said states could collect sales tax on goods sold in their states by online retailers.
But while one witness compared the ruling to “taxation without representation,” others said it makes online retailers pay the same sales taxes that brick-and-mortar stores have had to pay.
The old system was also costing states sales tax revenue, with South Dakota alone estimating it lost $48 million to $58 million a year.
“We’re very happy that the Supreme Court has finally leveled the playing field,” said Craig Shearman, a spokesman for the National Retail Federation, said of the court’s June 2018 ruling.
Arizona approved a law last year to levy sales taxes on “remote sellers and marketplace facilitators” that did more than $200,000 in sales in the state in 2019. The threshold drops to $150,000 this year and $100,000 next year.
Scott said that online small businesses like his see all of the pain and none of the benefit from the ruling.
“State sales tax laws are complex, and none are identical,” Scott told a House Small Business subcommittee. “There is no single resource that instructs on all 51 departments of revenue; there are 51 playbooks that we must learn.”
Scott, who has to figure taxes for 32 states he sells in, said the bookkeeping costs him $2.31 to collect every $1 of tax.
Shearman said there are resources like Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board Inc. that “calculates the tax that’s owed automatically and then periodically also submits those tax payments.”
Other solutions could include state tax uniformity, a single tax-filing point and a break on taxes on businesses like his.