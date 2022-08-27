A farmhouse-themed craft beer bar from the group behind taproom The Sleepy Whale in Chandler and bar/restaurant The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe opened Aug. 5 in Gilbert.
Beer Barn, with its weathered metal façade and reclaimed wood furnishings, is one of the first commercial spaces to open at Epicenter at Agritopia, a mixed-use development at 3150 E. Ray Road near Higley Road.
The 3,000-square foot space is family- and dog-friendly, and features 32 taps and hundreds of beverages—including wine, mead and cider—to drink on-site or to go. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily.
Like The Sleepy Whale, Beer Barn has a casual indoor/outdoor vibe with picnic tables and roll-up garage doors but no food menu.
Instead, they encourage patrons to order from the many restaurants at or coming soon to Epicenter, including Belly Kitchen & Bar, Buck & Rider, Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, Matt’s Big Breakfast and Spinato’s Pizzeria.
“I think it’s going to be a good fit in this neighborhood,” said Justin Evans of Gilbert, co-owner of the parent bar/restaurant group, On the House Hospitality, along with Tony Fatica of Tempe. Beer Barn has two additional partners: Bryce Hocking of Mesa and Chris Hubbard of Gilbert.
Evans explained the concept partially grew out of his roots in the Midwest: “We named this location Beer Barn in correlation to where I grew up in northwest Ohio. I grew up in a farm town of 5,000 people.”
It’s also a nod to Valley entrepreneur Joe Johnston—who developed Agritopia as well as Epicenter—and the agricultural background of southeastern Gilbert.
Playing into the farm motif, Evans added, “We’re going to try to get a little more creative and create some fun new events…. We want to do some sort of petting zoo day. That’s been my goal since even starting construction.”
Just like at their other beer-centric locations, Beer Barn will have occasional tap takeovers featuring all one style of brew, such as IPAs or sours, and themed events.
On the House Hospitality has been a success story despite its rise just prior to and during the pandemic. Evans and Fatica opened The Sleepy Whale in downtown Chandler in May 2019, followed by The Theodore in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row in October 2019.
As they were working on buildout for Sleepy Whale, Evans got a call from a friend who told him that Hops on Birch in Flagstaff was for sale. They took over in March 2019.
Then, “At the end of 2019 we signed the lease for the Golden Pineapple,” Evans said. “Little did we know, five months later, the pandemic was going to hit.”
Everything shut down temporarily in March 2020, but The Golden Pineapple opened in Tempe in the former Riazzi’s Italian Garden in July 2020. On New Year’s Eve 2020, the Silver King Smokehouse and Saloon opened in Superior.
“I’m an opportunist,” Evans explained. “We have general ideas of where we would like to be, and sometimes something comes up, like Superior, Arizona.
“You get a phone call. If we feel good about the neighborhood or area, usually there’s past job experience or living in the area. I lived in the East Valley for many years; I lived in the Arcadia area for multiple years; I worked in downtown Phoenix when I moved here 12 years ago.”
Hocking and Hubbard started at the Sleepy Whale, and Hubbard became the general manager there.
“And then shortly after that,” Hubbard said, “Justin was talking to me about the opportunity that would be coming to Gilbert, so I asked if I could be a part of that as well, and they said absolutely.”
Hocking and Hubbard say they’re bringing to Beer Barn the same friendly feel as the other On the House Hospitality concepts. “You walk in and the bartender recognizes you the moment you walk in and has your pint sitting on the bar,” Hocking said.
Speaking of suds, Beer Barn carries a long list of local favorites as well as craft brews you won’t find elsewhere in Arizona.
This is because of the “amazing relationships” they’ve made with brewers across the U.S., Evans said. Tap beers run $6.50 to $8.50 a pint.
Concurrent with building the business, Evans and his wife have had four children—now ranging in age from about two months to three years old—and he jokes that they’ve had “a baby per business.” He also has a stepdaughter who is 12.
“You learn so much about yourself” having kids, Evans said. “What I’ve learned being a father has helped me be more professional in the businesses and realize what is truly important in the businesses.”
Information: beerbarnaz.com; 480-264-4086.