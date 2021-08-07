Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert is marking a major milestone next month - its 10th anniversary.
Since its opening in 2011, Banner MD Anderson has delivered unprecedented levels of cancer care in the East Valley to more than 200,000 patients and has given rise to similar facilities in other parts of the Valley and northern Colorado.
“Banner Health, in partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center, has invested a lot of time, effort and resources to grow and expand the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center,” said Dr. Rogerio Lilenbaum, MD Anderson director. “This journey has led to a significant contribution of cancer care in Arizona.”
The number of unique patients Banner MD Anderson sees annually has significantly increased. In 2011, Arizona sites received 1,545 unique patients a number that grew in 2020 to 32,561. This year has already brought more than 21,500 unique patients.
The dramatic rise in unique patients is largely due MD Anderson’s expansion and its addition of new services, Lilenbaum said.
“Our vision statement is that we will become the leading cancer program in the Southwest of the United States and I have full confidence that we will be recognized as such in the near future,” Lilenbaum said. “We want to elevate the level of cancer care in all aspects. We believe that we can raise the bar and encourage other oncology programs to do the same.”
The top 10 states Banner MD Anderson patients are coming from are: Arizona, Colorado, California, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, Michigan, Texas, Washington and Illinois. Locations patients have traveled from outside the U.S. include Canada and the Philippines.
There are about 240 providers across all of Banner MD Anderson’s regions and sites, according to Lilenbaum.
Approximately 140 are physicians and another 100 are advanced practice providers, which include nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
Cancer experts at Banner MD Anderson include medical oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, physician specialists, nurses and clinical support staff, according to the Banner Health website.
The center offers clinical services in all cancer and surgical specialties and is about to open a gynecologic oncology program, Lilenbaum said.
“We care deeply about our patients,” Lilenbaum said. “We work tirelessly to make this experience easier for the patient and the family so we think about them every step of the way and devote all of our resources to make their experience as seamless and painless as possible.”
Banner MD Anderson also has a robust research program. The clinical trials office has about 80 staff members, according to Lilenbaum.
There are over 130 clinical trials open across all of Banner MD Anderson and they expect to enroll over 300 patients in those clinical trials to develop new and improved ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
“We want to make sure that anyone who is afflicted by this disease feels that they have a partner in their journey and knows that we will go out of the way to ensure that they are receiving the best quality and the most cutting-edge cancer treatment available in the nation,” Lilenbaum said.
Banner MD Anderson will continue to expand their footprint in the Banner system, Lilenbaum said.
Hospital leaders are further developing their relationship with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix and working with them at Banner- University Medical Center Phoenix to develop education, training and research opportunities.
“We are proud of the work that we have done in the past decade and we look forward to the next 10 years of this partnership,” Lilenbaum said.
From its opening to its expansion, Banner MD Anderson has not only made advancements in healthcare, but has also left a lasting impact on the community.
Countless patients’ lives have been changed after surviving life-threatening battles with cancer.
Sher Starr, 52, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2020. Since then, Starr has undergone six rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and 20 rounds of radiation.
“The best thing about cancer is the staff at Banner MD Anderson,” Starr said.
The doctors, nurses and chaplaincy services at the cancer center, along with the Lord’s continuous healing power, helped Starr defeat cancer, she said.
When visitors weren’t allowed at the center from June to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Starr said she turned to the chaplain and nurses for support. They soon became family-like and part of her cancer journey.
“Every time I’ve been in the nurses have been present, compassionate and understanding,” Starr said. “They authentically cared and all seemed to want to be there.”
Starr is especially grateful for her oncologist, Dr. Theresa Liu-Dumlao, radiation oncologist, Dr. Emily Grade, and surgeon, Dr. Stephanie Byrum, as well as a myriad of nurses and staff.
“They wanted to see me get better,” Starr said. “They were all on my side.”
Starr recently celebrated her final radiation treatment with a bell-ringing ceremony at Banner MD Anderson. Doctors and medical staff cheered her on as she rang the bell and Starr said ringing the bell filled her with gratitude, relief, faith and strength.
Starr hopes to return to work soon and potentially start her own company, Serving Our Seniors (SOS), to provide senior citizens with help or companionship whether they’re going through cancer or everyday life.
Some volunteers at Banner MD Anderson are cancer survivors themselves and now inspire others who come for treatment.
Natalee Lauro is one of them.
“I love interacting with Banner MD Anderson patients and staff,” said Lauro, a volunteer in the diagnostic imaging department at the cancer center. “I love sharing my story and helping as many patients as I can to make their lives a little easier and brighter.”
Lauro is a brain cancer survivor herself, having been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a critical brain cancer, at age 8. One childhood Christmas Eve, Lauro had her cancerous brain tumor removed. After the surgery, Lauro said she had to “restart life.” She had to relearn how to speak, walk and do daily activities.
Since being “reborn” and surviving that experience, Lauro now helps others who are fighting the disease.
Lauro serves as a mentor at Banner MD Anderson’s “My Cancer Connect” program where she is connected with patients who are having a difficult time with their cancer experience. Lauro said she shares her story, answers any questions and helps patients through their cancer journey by assisting them in any way they might need.
During her volunteer shifts, Lauro helps patients feel more comfortable, gets them warm blankets and provides encouragement.
“I wanted to give back to the cancer community,” Lauro said. “Ultimately, I found myself at Banner MD Anderson and it’s a great fit. I enjoy interacting with the people I work with on a weekly basis. I feel great being able to share my story and help others.”
Lauro recently graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and is going back for her master’s in social work. She hopes to become a social worker and help people the way she was helped through her cancer journey.
“I would love to see myself working at Banner MD Anderson,” Lauro said. “It’s such a great environment and I’m very passionate about working there.”
Whether it’s from a volunteer’s perspective or a patient’s perspective, it’s clear that Banner MD Anderson has touched the lives of many and that the cancer center has much more in store for decades to come.