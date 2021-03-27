Ground has been broken for the $243 million expansion of the Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert.
McCarthy Building Companies is on an accelerated schedule to build the 351,000-square-foot tower and expanded emergency department at the campus, 1900 S. Higley Road.
The expansion essentially will double the size of the medical center campus, “addressing growing needs for women’s services and cancer care by bringing an additional patient tower, an expanded diagnostics and treatment area and more parking,” a McCarthy spokeswoman said.
It will include a second five-story patient tower with 208,500 square feet to accommodate an initial 109 new patient beds. There also will be the capacity to eventually increase the total patient accommodation to 358 beds.
The project also includes a three-story, 85,000-square-foot expansion to the diagnostics and treatment building on the west side of campus, including an expansion to the emergency department, as well as a two-story expansion of that building on the east side.
The expansion will provide women and infant care, including labor, delivery, postpartum and a new neonatal intensive care unit for babies who need extra care.
It also will provide more space for inpatient cancer care by Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, more space for surgical, emergency, endoscopy and imaging services, as well as shelled space for future growth.
In addition, the Banner Gateway Medical Center is building two new surface parking lots, adding approximately 690 spaces as well as upgrades to the existing Central Utility Plant.
Approximately 40,000 square feet of additional renovation work is also planned within the existing medical center during the final phase of the project.
“We continue to experience rapid and significant growth in families choosing to deliver babies at Banner Gateway, as well as the growth in demand for our expert care of cancer patients,” said Lamont Yoder, CEO of Banner Gateway Medical Center.
“This demand presents the need to increase our Women and Infant Services and Oncology departments and other spaces dedicated to supporting these patients while continuing to serve the broad health care needs of our community,” Yoder said.
Most of the construction is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023 with remainder the following year.
Banner expects to add more than 600 new jobs once the facility is opened.
The project is being managed using the Integrated Project Delivery structure with the owner, design team, general contractor and trade partners all using a virtual “big room” allowing for the development of design and construction strategies, the spokeswoman said.
This allows “a robust system of collaboration, solution innovations and coordination strategies being brought to the project to ensure operational excellence and end-user efficiency.”
“Virtually co-locating our entire project team brings every stakeholder together from very early in the process to collaborate in a solution-oriented environment where benefits to the project go far beyond cost-savings and actually allow us to deliver a better facility to the end-user,” said Kurt Radke, project director for McCarthy Building Companies.
“All of the new buildings at Banner Gateway tie into existing buildings, so the site will be very active and effective planning will be paramount to minimize disruptions to this operational hospital campus, while adhering to the accelerated schedule.”
Some of the innovative cost- and time-saving measures on the Banner Gateway project include: prefabrication of the exterior skin; five separate design packages, allowing construction to start prior to completion of the design phase; simultaneous work on all three expansion projects.
The architect is SmithGroup with civil engineering led by Dibble Engineering and structural engineering led by PK Associates. Field Verified is serving as an exterior skin consultant.
Major trade partners include AmFab Steel, MKB, AROK, Buesing Excavation, Delta Electric, Foothills Fire, KT Fab, Otis Elevators, Stafford Crane, SwissLog, TD Industries and Walters & Wolf.
McCarthy Building Companies completed the initial Banner Gateway Medical Center campus in 20 months in 2007.