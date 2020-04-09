Difficulties with reading and math led Ruby Williams down a career path baking sugary treats like salted caramel macarons, frosted sugar cookies and mint chocolate chip cupcakes
The 13-year-old Gilbert entrepreneur last year opened Ruby’s Rockin’ Sweet Shop, selling her baked goods at places like Made With Love Market – where local vendors sell her goods on select Saturdays from September to April in the Heritage District – as well as at Power Ranch Market, GrindTime Coffee and on her website.
“My favorite thing to bake is probably the cinnamon buns because they are really fun to twist and make into a pretty spiral,” said Ruby, who tweaked recipes to make them her own.
“I also like to eat the cinnamon buns. I love them; they have a brown sugar glaze on top so it’s not too sugary like normal with the frosting.”
Ruby’s twisted cinnamon buns – which come in original, apple, orange and blueberry flavors – and her macarons with various flavors are her top-sellers.
Before COVID-19, Ruby was baking twice a week at Chef’s Shared Kitchen in Mesa. Since the pandemic, she’s scaled it back to one day a week for online sales. Each baking session lasts four to five hours.
Ruby’s love of baking took root early on.
“When I was in the third grade, I was just like not doing very good in school,” she said. “So, my mom pulled me out and we just started baking and we found out I had dyslexia and so we would bake as a way for me to do math when I was adding the ingredients, and reading the recipes.
“I didn’t know I was learning but she was having me learn by teaching me how to bake.”
Mom Celestial Williams said her original intention of teaching Ruby how to bake was to boost her self-esteem.
“With dyslexia her confidence level tanked,” said Williams, who as a child enjoyed baking with her mom. “I knew at the time she needed a confidence builder and to spend time with me so I could help boost her back up. At the time I didn’t realize she would be learning.
“At first, she didn’t read the recipes and asked me to read them. And afterwards she really started diving into it and loving to bake. Then she would read on her own and begin to double recipes on her own.”
Williams said the moment she realized baking was helping Ruby learn was when she asked her daughter to double a quarter of a teaspoon of an ingredient.
“She did it in her head, ‘oh, it’s a half,’” Williams recalled. “Without making a big deal about it I just started asking her more and more (equations) and her confidence level started to go up. Her reading was better and her math skills were better.”
Ruby went back to the classroom in the fifth grade. Today, she’s an eighth grader at American Leadership Academy in Gilbert, earning mostly A’s.
Ruby’s growing confidence in herself also was evident with Made With Love Market.
“So, at first with the market I started going to, I asked my mother to talk to people,” Ruby said. “I was scared to talk to all these adults.
But, she added, as “people were complimenting me and saying my treats were good, my confidence grew and I slowly began talking to people more and now I’m talking to all these adults and my mom sits back.”
Ruby’s hobby became a commercial venture last year after her mom asked if she wanted to turn her baking into a business, which she jumped at. She got a Gilbert business license and registered as a full bakery with Maricopa County Health Department.
Ruby’s menu offerings also include coconut macaroons, twisted caramel chocolate pretzel rods, tarts, mini cookie pies, doughnuts, coffee cake and much more. They come in gluten-friendly, vegan, keto and dairy-friendly choices.
The teen’s confections have been gobbled up by notables such as Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and Arizona Supreme Court Justice Bill Montgomery.
Ruby baked 100 custom logo cookies for a presentation by the two for the Gilbert Council of Community Associations, which Williams serves on the board.
Ruby also has taught her macaron-baking skills as an invited guest of the Arizona State Fair. She donates her extra sweets to assisted-living places and women’s shelters.
Ruby planned to use her savings for baking and patisserie classes in France. She was accepted to a month-long program at La Cuisine in Paris for the summer, which for now is likely canceled until next year due to the pandemic.
“I’d like to learn more about pastries and perfecting macarons,” Ruby said; “and just to go to Paris.”
Ruby also wanted to use her business savings to help open a brick-and-mortar bakery when she turns 18.
She envisioned a bake shop with couches and a small stage for local performers to showcase their talent. Ruby plays the guitar and sings pop music.
“Having dyslexia is hard sometimes, but it’s who I am,” according to Ruby. “Who knows, maybe I wouldn’t have discovered how much I love to bake.”
For more information and to order from Ruby’s Rockin’ Sweet Shop: rubysrockinsweetshop.com.