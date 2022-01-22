What started as a friendship between Gilbert residents James Johnston and Matt Celaya has since blossomed into a sweet business idea now known as Cream of the Crop.
The unique ice cream parlor, located inside of Gilbert’s Barnone in Agritopia at 3000 E. Ray Road, Building 6, opened in February 2021 but the idea starting churning years ago when Johnston bought Celaya an ice cream maker for his birthday.
“He started making ice cream and was really good at it,” said Johnston.
The two had worked together for some time at other local Gilbert restaurants but when space became available inside Barnone, they said they jumped at the opportunity to start their own ice cream business.
“There’s kind of a missing market for homemade ice cream in Gilbert,” said Johnston. “We thought we can do that and we can do it well and we have a good location for it.”
After some brainstorming, the name ‘Cream of the Crop’ was decided upon as a way to represent their use of fresh ingredients from the Agritopia Farm in the ice cream flavors.
All of the ice cream is made on site in small batches and Celaya said it took reading several books about ice cream to develop the perfect ratios of ingredients to use.
“Once we found our base recipe it was kind of like a building block. Our ice cream has a higher butter fat and that gives it more of a rich feel to it,” said Celaya.
One of the things Johnston and Celaya pride themselves on is creating flavors that you won’t find in other ice cream shops.
“We didn’t want to make anything that was super traditional,” said Celaya. “It’s such a fun product because you can do so many things with it. We have our standard flavors but we try to make it a little more interesting and spark some curiosity in our rotating flavors.”
Some past flavors have included cheese and caramel, maple buttermilk pancake, shake and fries, strawberries and cornbread, and cucumber lime sorbet.
New flavors are rotated about every three weeks with standard flavors that are always available, including Cream of the Crop and Mythical Coffee.
“We love doing the funky flavors,” said Johnston. “Whenever something is season on the farm, we like to do that as well.”
Mint chocolate chip utilizes fresh lavender mint from the Agritopia Farm Johnston and Celaya hand-selected and that is grown exclusively for their use. Other farm ingredients have included using dates, peaches, apples, orange blossoms, and even smoked hay in their ice cream.
As business continues, Johnston says they have some new ideas coming that they hope people can look forward to.
“We’re talking about adding some pastries and homemade sodas to the mix and of course we’ll be adding plenty of new flavors,” he said. “We’d like to do wholesale as well. We hope to expand in a good way and not overextend ourselves.”
Information: creamofthecrop-az.com.