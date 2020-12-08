A developer has paid $7.5 million for nearly nine acres of land in Gilbert for a 317-unit luxury apartment complex.
Crescent Communities of North Carolina bought the 8.6 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Pecos Road for a complex it will call NOVEL Val Vista, according to a release from NAI Horizon, which represented the seller, Park Corp. of Ohio.
“NAI Horizon is thrilled to be part of such a significant land transaction,” Horizon Vice President Lane Neville said. “Crescent Communities is top tier and will be building one of the finest luxury apartment properties in the entire Southeast Valley.
“The addition of this high-end residential component is a critical milestone for our overall commercial mixed-use project. This deal is such a nice addition to Val Vista Square and complements the soon-to-be grand opening of ALDI Grocery Store located adjacent to the NOVEL community.”
Ken Keefe, director of development for Crescent Communities, said he expects breaking ground early next year.
“The community will feature a variety of amenity-rich offerings suited to the residents of the growing Phoenix market, including top-of-the-line finishes, a spacious and refined clubhouse, a luxury pool, sky lounge, fitness center and more,” Keefe said.
Park Corp. Properties said it was important to find “the right residential developer” that for the overall project’s multifamily dimension. Val Vista Square is a mixed-use property that includes commercial development.
“We first selected Crescent Communities based on their stellar long-standing reputation to create high-quality, high-density apartment living throughout the country,” said Park Corporation representative Morgan Neville.
“As we began our work to complete the land sale, we knew immediately we had picked the right group. Their entire team was creative, responsive and proactive through the entitlement and design process,” he added.
“This was really important given that this is the first multi-family project in the Town of Gilbert to be approved and developed in their newly created multi-family, high-density zoning district and will set the bar for future urban style developments.”
The process was more challenging than usual given the unprecedented and difficult COVID-19 environment, according to the announcement of the deal.
“This transaction is a major milestone for our property, as Crescent Communities’ NOVEL Val Vista brings the critical living component to Val Vista Square and to our vision of creating the finest mixed-use community development in Gilbert,” Neville said.
Crescent Communities, a nationally real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities, says it creates “high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States.”
Since 1963, its portfolio has included more than 59 multifamily communities, 21 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities.