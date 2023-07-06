Two new shops have joined the growing retail mix at Verde at Cooley Station, the new mixed-use commercial center in Gilbert.
Sophie May Boutique, which already has opened, and Sip & Shop a Local Collection, which expects to open this month, are both owned by local women, which a spokeswoman called “an important pillar within Verde’s strategy to create a unique, vibrant shopping and dining destination.”
Sophie May Boutique is a trendy, curated women’s clothing boutique owned and operated by Erika Hilligas.
Her mission is to “help women feel beautiful inside and out and give back to the community.”
The 780-square-foot shop, which just opened, was designed specially for Sophie May with custom furniture and fitting rooms.
“We started out of our home two years ago, then pivoted to do markets with a mobile tiny boutique, which was a huge success and allowed us to expand to this storefront,” said Hilligas.
“The store embodies our ‘Shop Tiny’ slogan; we want the experience to be very special and personal. We chose Verde because of the location, the overall vibe and the fact that it focuses on small, women-owned businesses.”
Sip & Shop a Local Collection, owned by Tiffany Shultz, offers just what it says: an elevated shopping experience by that adds sipping to the experience.
As a destination for local one-of-a-kind custom items, the store has a diverse range of offerings, including jewelry, boutique clothing, home, baby, food and drink options, and more.
The 4,000-square-foot store offers a bubbly, wine and beer bar for guests to sip while shopping, and boasts a patio, wall mural and custom special event spaces.
Classes, events and tastings are part of what Shultz calls an educational, interactive aspect to a guest’s visit.
Sip & Shop is slated to open mid-July.
“Verde is exactly what we were looking for,” said Shultz. “We are a small business and a community within itself, looking for other small businesses to create a one-of -a-kind community feel. It is a dream to be at this center and work with these locally owned establishments. We are so glad to expand in Gilbert.”
Sophie May Boutique and Sip & Shop A Local Collection are joining a robust lineup of tenants.
They include the recently announced Hash Kitchen opening in July, Decadent Macaron, Skinfinity Medspa, Frostails Korean Dessert House, Coach Pain Academy, The Brass Tap, Vitality Bowls, Cha-Nails Lounge, We Whiten, Crust Simply Italian and more.
Verde at Cooley Station is located at 3945 E. Williams Field Road.
Verde at Cooley Station brings to the Gilbert community was designed as a community for people to work, live, shop and play.
The 23-acre project includes restaurants, retail, offices, health and wellness facilities, apartment residences and a park and children’s play area known as, “The Green.”
Guests can enjoy unique retailers, high-quality services, and inviting restaurants featuring various cuisines, artwork, outdoor patios and entertainment.