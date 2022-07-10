Epicenter in Agritopia has added two new business that a spokeswoman for Johnston & Co. says “will complement Epicenter’s best-in-class health and wellness operators.”
The Beauty Boss Co. and The IVY are both coming to the emerging retail center.
The Beauty Boss is owned by Denise Walsh BSN RN, an aesthetic nurse injector who specializes in restoring volume loss.
The Beauty Boss Co. specializes in anti-aging by offering high quality aesthetic injectables including Botox/Dysport, Kybella, PDO threading and other treatments. Their esthetician team provides medical-grade facial treatments that help patients improve skin concerns and maintain ultimate skin health, according to a release.
The IVY is a luxury IV lounge where patients can receive intravenous care to aid in health and wellness, recovery, hydration and anti-aging. All services are overseen by a professional medical team and services are administered by high quality registered nurses.
Meanwhile, On The House Hospitality plans to open Beer Barn in Epicenter this month.
The Beer Barn “draws inspiration for its name from the agricultural background of Gilbert and Agritopia,” the spokeswoman said.
Inside the space will be heavily decorated with reclaimed barn wood, weathered corrugated metal, picnic tables, live edge wood and farmhouse-style garage doors. Outside, guests will be welcomed by white post and rail fencing and beautiful red corrugated metal, accompanied by a reclaimed silo that wraps around the front entrance.
It will be offering a curated beer and wine list, featuring breweries and wineries from across the country.
Three other businesses – Belly Kitchen & Bar, Peixoto Coffee Roasters and Barre3 – are expected to open their doors to the public in August.